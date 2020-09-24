Rohit Sharma BREAKS Record For Highest Run-scorer Against A Team, Gets 904 Runs Vs Kolkata

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma has added another record to his name and in some fashion. In the Mumbai vs Kolkata game last night, Mumbai recorded their first victory in the Dream11 IPL 2020 after losing their initial fixture to the MS Dhoni-led Chennai side. After a disappointing performance against Chennai that saw him score only 12 runs off 10 balls before being dismissed by Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma came back with a bang in last night's game.

Rohit Sharma breaks records at Dream11 IPL 2020

After losing opener Quinton de Kock in the second over, Mumbai's captain Rohit Sharma smashed a marvellous 80 runs off just 54 balls to give his side the start they needed. Batting deep into the Mumbai innings, Sharma looked spent by the time he was caught at long-on by Pat Cummins. By the time he left, the damage had been done for Kolkata. Sharma's six 6s and three 4s, along with a brilliant 47-run knock by Suryakumar Yadav, propelled Mumbai to 195 runs.

Starting his innings with five dot balls, Sharma hit Sandeep Warrier for a six in the last ball of the first over to break David Warner's record of most runs against a team in the IPL. Hyderabad's David Warner has scored 829 runs against Kolkata in the 21 matches he has played against the side. Sharma now has a total of 904 runs and a 106 fifties against Kolkata. Seeing as Kolkata's next Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture is against the David Warner-led Hyderabad side, Sharma may not hold this title for too long.

The list for most runs against a team at the IPL now reads -

Rohit Sharma vs Kolkata - 904 runs

David Warner vs Kolkata - 829 runs

Virat Kohli vs Delhi - 825 runs

Suresh Raina vs Mumbai and Kolkata - 818 runs

Another Rohit Sharma record at Dream11 IPL 2020

Rohit Sharma's six sixes also made him the fourth batsman to hit 200 or more sixes in the history of the IPL. This landmark moment came off of a Kuldeep Yadav ball in the 14th over. The leaderboard for the most sixes is dominated by West-Indies' Chris Gayle, who has struck a mammoth 326 sixes in the IPL, followed by AB de Villiers with 214 and MS Dhoni with 212. Mumbai's win last night also made them the first team to win 20 matches against the same opponent.

