Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table: Mumbai Go On Top With Convincing Win Over Kolkata

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is up and running with five games done and dusted. In just five days since its commencement, the cricketing carnival has witnessed all sorts of drama and thrill. On Wednesday, the Dream11 IPL 2020 witnessed another batting masterclass from Mumbai who beat Kolkata convincingly by 49 runs to register their first win of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 team beat Kolkata to top Dream11 IPL 2020 points table

Courtesy of the Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 team's win over Kolkata, they are now placed at the top in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. The Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 team has now played two games with one win and one loss. They are tied with Rajasthan, Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai at 2 points in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. However, a superior net run rate has ensured them a spot in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table.

After losing the tournament opener against Chennai, the Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 team made a statement with their ruthless performance against Kolkata. Having been invited to bat first, Mumbai posted a huge total of 195/5 in their 20 overs. Their skipper Rohit Sharma was the star with the bat who scored a stunning 80 off 54 balls. Rohit Sharma's inning was laced with three fours and six sixes. Suryakumar Yadav also contributed with a well-made 47 off 28 balls.

In response, Kolkata's run chase never got the much-needed boost as they kept losing wickets regularly. None of the batsmen could build on the starts they got and ended up giving their wicket at the wrong time. The Kolkata outfit could only manage 146/9 in their 20 overs and lost the match by 49 runs. Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 team's skipper Rohit Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match' for his exceptional batting performance.

According to the Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule, the Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 team will lock horns with Bangalore in their next fixture on Monday, September 28. The Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 team will look to keep their winning momentum going by securing a win over Virat Kohli's men. Meanwhile, as per the Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule, the action now shifts to Dubai where Punjab will take on Bangalore on Thursday.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Bangalore live streaming and IPL live scores

For the Punjab vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 live in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, September 24. For Punjab vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Punjab vs Bangalore live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

