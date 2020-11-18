Dream11 IPL 2020 Team Tweeted About The Most Revealed By Twitter India & It Is NOT Mumbai

The Mumbai franchise beat Delhi in the final of the Dream11 IPL 2020 to secure a record fifth IPL title. Rohit Sharma's side was one of the most consistent teams of the tournament as they played brilliant cricket throughout the competition to etch their name on the Dream11 IPL 2020 trophy. The Men in Blue, who were crowned the Dream11 IPL 2020 champions, failed to replicate the same level of dominance on Twitter.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL's England trio Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Jofra Archer not to play SA ODIs

Chennai most-tweeted team of the season, #MIvCSK most-tweeted match

In fact, their arch-rivals Chennai who had an awful Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign, became the most tweeted team during the course of the tournament played in the UAE, as reported by Twitter India. This was the first time that the Chennai IPL team failed to make it to the playoffs of the cash-rich league as they ended up at the seventh position on the points table. However, the Yellow Army's dismal performances didn't affect their popularity as their name was seemingly on everyone’s minds on Twitter.

ALSO READ | Sam Curran called 'naughty' by commentator, Chennai all-rounder has savage reply for it

Moreover, what's surprising is that Mumbai aren't even the second most tweeted team as Virat Kohli's Bangalore beat Rohit Sharma's side to become the second most tweeted team during Dream11 IPL 2020. Chennai and Bangalore are followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi.

Meanwhile, the tournament opener between defending champions Mumbai and Chennai which also marked the return of cricketing action for Indian players after the COVID-19 induced lockdown became the most tweeted about match of the season. The #MIvCSK match was followed by #MIvSRH (October 4).

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni enjoys Dubai holiday with family, Ziva Dhoni's short video leaves fans in awe

The MS Dhoni-led side were one of the favourites going into the tournament. However, their performances in the competition were disappointing, to say the least. The Chennai IPL team, who finished their campaign at the penultimate position on the points table, could only win six of their 14 matches, with three of them coming in their last three matches after they had bowed out of the tournament. Except a couple of youngsters in the form of Sam Curran and youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad during the end of the tournament, none of their players played consistent cricket which led to their downfall.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni should NOT be retained in Dream11 IPL 2021 mega auction: Aakash Chopra

SOURCE: MUMBAI IPL TEAM TWITTER

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.