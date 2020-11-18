MS Dhoni Enjoys Dubai Holiday With Family, Ziva Dhoni's Short Video Leaves Fans In Awe

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni had a forgettable Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign in the UAE where his side ended up at the seventh spot in the points table. After an abysmal tournament, Dhoni now has a lot of time off before fans witness him in action again in next year's Dream11 IPL.

Ziva Dhoni's adorable video loved by fans

The veteran stumper is currently holidaying in the UAE with his friends and family. Dhoni, who was away from his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva for more than two months due to the Dream11 IPL, is now reunited with his family in Dubai. On Tuesday, the official Instagram handle of Ziva Dhoni uploaded a few photos and a short video from The Palm Jumeirah where the five-year-old is seen enjoying the beautiful sunset.

In the post, Ziva is seen playing with someone who supposedly is Dhoni's friend. The video went viral in no time and after within just 18 hours of uploading, the post has received over 2,42,000 likes. Ziva Dhoni is a fan favourite on Instagram as her photos and videos are showered with love galore. The five-year-old has more than 1.8 million followers on the photo and video sharing site.

MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

MS Dhoni house

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper also owns some ritzy houses. He likes investing in real estate and some of his biggest assets are his luxurious houses. Among his many real estates, he owns a 7-acre farmhouse on the Ring Road of Ranchi known as Kailashpati. Recently, his wife Sakshi posted an Instagram story, fuelling rumours that the family is set to reside in Mumbai permanently in the future due to business interests.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth and Dhoni house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

