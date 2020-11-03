Sam Curran Called 'naughty' By Commentator, Chennai All-rounder Has Savage Reply For It

Chennai franchise had an abysmal Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign as they finished the tournament at the penultimate position with 12 points to their name. The only silver lining for Chennai in an otherwise dismal campaign was the emergence of Sam Curran as a proper all-rounder. The Englishman had an exceptional IPL where the all-rounder contributed immensely in all the three facets of the game.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL points table: Delhi vs Bangalore game welcomed by flurry of witty memes

Sam Curran's epic reply to Ian Bishop for calling him 'naughty' for spoiling other teams' parties

Curran, who turned heads with his brilliant performances on the field, has continued with his exploits off the field. On Sunday, Curran came up with a savage reply on being called 'naughty' by commentator Ian Bishop for spoiling other teams’ parties. MS Dhoni's men defeated KL Rahul's Punjab by nine wickets and avoided being in the last place in the Dream11 IPL points table.

Courtesy of their win over Punjab, they ended their campaign at the penultimate position with six wins and eight losses. It was a must-win game for Punjab to keep their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive, however, a dominating performance by Chennai ensured that they registered a nine-wicket win and took Punjab down with them.

ALSO READ | Sam Curran reveals England players might pull out of upcoming tours due to biobubble life

Ahead of the Chennai-Punjab match on Sunday, Curran bragged about Chennai spoiling other teams’ parties in the competition. Before kicking Punjab out of the Dream11 IPL 2020, MS Dhoni's side had also defeated Bangalore and Kolkata and jeopardized their qualification chances.

Curran told Ian Bishop that other teams who partied the other day when Chennai beat Kolkata, are probably struggling for the playoffs now. He added that hopefully if they beat Punjab, they will be out as well, which will be fun. Bishop then responded Curran saying that it is naughty of him to be looking to spoil other people’s parties all the time.

In reply, Curran savagely said that other teams spoiled their party earlier in the competition by beating them, which is why they will try to beat them on Sunday. Interestingly, Curran played for Punjab in the 2019 season.

ALSO READ | Sam Curran asked by MS Dhoni to replicate top Kolkata player for Dream11 IPL success

How much is Sam Curran Dream11 IPL salary?

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction on December 19, 2019, there was a bidding war between the Chennai and Delhi franchises for Sam Curran. The flamboyant all-rounder was finally sold to the Chennai franchise for US$771,000 (₹5.5 crore), i.e. more than five times his base price of ₹1 crore.

ALSO READ | Sam Curran blasts 20 runs in 4 balls off Khaleel Ahmed over on opening debut; watch video

SOURCE: IPL TWITTER

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.