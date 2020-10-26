Dream11 IPL 2020 Top Run Getters: Virat Kohli Jumps Up To 3rd After Fifty Against Chennai

Things have been on the up and up for the Bangalore team and their captain Virat Kohli at the Dream11 IPL 2020. After a terrible season at the 2019 edition of the IPL, Kohli and co. have come out all guns blazing this year. In what has been their best performance in years, Bangalore are at the third place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with 14 points with three matches to go. Kohli has led his team from the front this year, becoming one of the contenders for being known as the season's highest run-getter.

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan lead Dream11 IPL 2020 top run getters list

The competition for the title of the highest run-getter of the Dream11 IPL 2020 is heating up as the competition comes to its tail end. The current leader of the pack is Punjab's captain KL Rahul. Despite his great form, KL Rahul hasn't been able to win many matches for the team.

Punjab's last ball finishes and lack of team performances have greatly reduced their chances of getting into the finals, but their players' individual records are among the best this year. KL Rahul's 567 runs are the maximum by any batsman this season at the time of writing this report. His best performance at the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far has come against Bangalore where he made 132*.

Following KL Rahul closely is Delhi's Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan's 471 runs have come majorly in the back end of the tournament after a very average start for him. Dhawan really hit his stride in the match against Chennai, where he made 101* off 58 balls to help Delhi to a close win over MS Dhoni's Chennai side. Dhawan added another 106 runs to his name in the very next game, against KL Rahul's Punjab side. This made Dhawan the first person to score back to back centuries in the history of the Dream11 IPL. His effort went in vain though, as Delhi lost the match by 5 wickets.

Kohli climbs the Dream11 IPL 2020 top run getters list

Not to be left out, Virat Kohli has also closed in on the top two, overtaking Faf du Plessis with his 50 off 43 on Sunday. He now has scored 415 runs at the Dream11 IPL 2020. Kohli fell just ten runs short of achieving his first century at the Dream11 IPL 2020, with his 90* off 52 against Chennai. He has at least three, and possibly a few more games to catch up with Dhawan and Rahul as Bangalore play Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi next. Kohli's personal best year in the tournament was in 2016 when he finished the tournament with 973 runs from 16 matches, as Bangalore made it to the final too that season.

