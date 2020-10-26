MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Share Light Moment On The Field; Fans Go Berserk On Social Media

Chennai and Bangalore locked horns on Sunday in Match 44 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 where it was MS Dhoni's men who registered a comprehensive eight-wicket victory. Whenever the two sides meet, the cricketing fraternity gets the opportunity to witness drama and thrill in abundance. Besides being the 'Southern Derby' of the tournament, the two sides are led by icons of the world game - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Fans laud MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's impeccable on-field chemistry

Kohli shares a great bond with several teammates. But if there's one teammate who he has a great amount of respect for, it is his predecessor and former India captain MS Dhoni. The camaraderie between the two remains exceptional to date. On Sunday, their affinity was once again on display as the two shared a light moment on the field.

The official Twitter handle of the Dream11 IPL 2020 uploaded a short video where both stars are seen having a laugh over something on the field. A moment was captured which showed both having a laugh while Kohli was batting and Dhoni was behind the stumps.

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans started showering it with love. Several reactions poured in as fans appreciated the chemistry between Dhoni and Kohli. While some players expressed how they missed the duo's camaraderie, there were also fans who ran a meme riot.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore vs Chennai result might not have gone MS Dhoni's way, however, they still have their pride to play for. Chennai still have two matches to be played and the three-time IPL champions will look to end their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign on a high by winning their last two fixtures and thus avoid being at the bottom on the Dream11 IPL points table. The Men in Yellow will now take on Kolkata in Match 49 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Thursday, October 29 in Dubai.

On the other hand, Bangalore continue to be at the third spot on the Dream11 IPL points table with seven wins and four losses in 11 games. Virat Kohli's men now need just one win to seal their place in the playoffs. According to the Bangalore Dream11 IPL schedule, the Virat Kohli-led side will take on Mumbai in their next game in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 28.

Bangalore Dream11 IPL schedule

🚨 DREAM11 IPL 2020 Schedule 🚨



It’s time to #PlayBold, 12th Man Army! Our season begins on the 2️⃣1️⃣st of September against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai! 🤩🤩



Time to cheer....Aaaarrr....Ceeee....Beeee! 🥳#IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/UB0u1AL6yB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 6, 2020

SOURCE: IPL TWITTER

