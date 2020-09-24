Dream11 IPL 2020 Top Run-getters: Mayank Agarwal Looking To Ramp Up Pressure On Du Plessis

Dream11 IPL 2020 got underway over the weekend and is now completely up and running with five matches done and dusted. Over the last few days, cricket fans have witnessed some exceptional cricket being played in the league. Dream11 IPL 2020 matches have seen runs being scored freely with an average score of 171 runs in the five matches thus far.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020, Kolkata vs Mumbai: Top stats from the game ft. Rohit Sharma and Pollard

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal looking to take top spot in IPL top run getters list

The batsmen have already gotten themselves into the battle of being the top scorer in the tournament. The top spot in the Dream11 IPL top run getters list is taken by Chennai opener Faf du Plessis who has been prolific so far. The South African international has scored 130 runs in two matches. Du Plessis is followed by Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma, who scored a match-winning 80 off 54 balls on Wednesday and led from the front.

Rohit Sharma failed to get going against Chennai in the first game but made a great comeback against Kolkata. He has now scored 92 runs in the two Dream11 IPL 2020 matches so far and takes second place in the Dream11 IPL top run getters list. Rohit Sharma is followed by Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal, who played an exceptional knock of 89 in the first game against Delhi.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Skipper Rohit Sharma opens up on his whirlwind knock as Mumbai beat Kolkata

Mayank Agarwal's knock went in vain as Delhi won the match which went into the Super Over. Mayank Agarwal now needs 41 tuns to topple Du Plessis from the top spot in Dream11 IPL top run getters list. He has a great opportunity to get to the top of the Dream11 IPL top run getters list when his side takes on Bangalore in Match 6 on Thursday, September 24.

Both Punjab and Bangalore will look to secure a win in Thursday's match. Punjab are coming into this contest on the back off a heart-breaking loss against Delhi; a match which went to Super Over. On the other hand, Bangalore secured a win in their first fixture against Hyderabad and will look to keep the winning momentum going.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma leads from front as Mumbai defeat Kolkata by 49 runs, bags 2 points

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Bangalore live streaming and IPL live scores

For the Punjab vs Bangalore contest, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, September 24. For Punjab vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Punjab vs Bangalore live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma gives Pat Cummins a run for his money, smacks him for 2 sixes in his 1st over

IMAGE COURTESY: PUNJAB IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM