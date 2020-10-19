Dream11 IPL 2020: Top Stats, Highlights From Historic Mumbai Vs Punjab Double Super Over

Mumbai and Punjab played a thrilling match on Sunday which had all the possible drama there can be in a cricket match. The game ended in a tie after 40 overs which enforced the winner to be decided through a Super Over. However, the Super Over also ended on level terms which resulted in another Super Over where it was KL Rahul's men who held their nerves and emerged victorious in the nail-biting contest.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Top stats and highlights from Mumbai-Punjab thriller

The cricketing community witnessed several sensational performances during the match. From Kieron Pollard's explosive batting to KL Rahul's classy shots, to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami's execution of toe-crushing yorkers, the match was filled with several instances of individual brilliance. Let's take a look at the top stats and highlights from the match.

The fixture between Mumbai and Punjab on Sunday was the first game in the IPL where the winner was decided after two Super Overs.

Quinton de Kock scored 53 off 43 balls which was his fourth fifty in the last five matches. It was also his third consecutive fifty in the IPL which made him the second player after Sachin Tendulkar (2010) to hit three consecutive 50+ scores for Mumbai in IPL.

KL Rahul continued his dominance against Mumbai in the IPL as he scored yet another half-century against the Men in Blue. Overall, KL Rahul has scored 580 runs in 12 innings against Mumbai at a splendid average of 64.44 to go with four fifties and one century.

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Mayank Agarwal for the third time in four innings. The Punjab batsman has scored just two runs in 10 balls against Bumrah.

Trent Boult gave away 40 runs in the powerplay which is the most conceded by a bowler in the first six overs this season. KL Rahul scored 32 (17) in the powerplay which is the highest for him in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

KL Rahul has now hit 99 sixes in the league and is just one away from reaching the 100 sixes milestone in the league. The Punjab skipper is at the 22nd place in the list of most sixes hits by a single player, a list which is topped by Chris Gayle who has 333 sixes to his name.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai scored 176/6 in their 20 overs, a score which was above par on the tricky Abu Dhabi wicket. Quinton de Kock scored a solid half-century while Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile's late blitz ensured that Mumbai reached a great total after a slow start. In response, Punjab got off to a flier as they raced to 51/1 at the end of the powerplay with KL Rahul and Chris Gayle going strong.

The Punjab franchise played calculated cricket and kept up with the run rate. However, in the end, they faltered a bit which gave Mumbai a chance to come back into the game. With 9 runs to win off the final six balls, Trent Boult bowled a stunning over to end Punjab innings on 176/6. In the first Super Over both teams tied after scoring five runs. In the second Super Over, Mumbai set a target of 12 for Punjab to chase which was tracked down by Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal with two balls to spare.

