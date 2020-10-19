Dream11 IPL 2020: Top Stats, Highlights From Historic Mumbai Vs Punjab Double Super Over

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Mumbai and Punjab played a thrilling match on Sunday which had all the possible drama there can be in a cricket match. The game ended in a tie after 40 overs which enforced the winner to be decided through a Super Over. However, the Super Over also ended on level terms which resulted in another Super Over where it was KL Rahul's men who held their nerves and emerged victorious in the nail-biting contest.
The cricketing community witnessed several sensational performances during the match. From Kieron Pollard's explosive batting to KL Rahul's classy shots, to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami's execution of toe-crushing yorkers, the match was filled with several instances of individual brilliance. Let's take a look at the top stats and highlights from the match.
Earlier in the day, Mumbai scored 176/6 in their 20 overs, a score which was above par on the tricky Abu Dhabi wicket. Quinton de Kock scored a solid half-century while Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile's late blitz ensured that Mumbai reached a great total after a slow start. In response, Punjab got off to a flier as they raced to 51/1 at the end of the powerplay with KL Rahul and Chris Gayle going strong.
The Punjab franchise played calculated cricket and kept up with the run rate. However, in the end, they faltered a bit which gave Mumbai a chance to come back into the game. With 9 runs to win off the final six balls, Trent Boult bowled a stunning over to end Punjab innings on 176/6. In the first Super Over both teams tied after scoring five runs. In the second Super Over, Mumbai set a target of 12 for Punjab to chase which was tracked down by Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal with two balls to spare.
