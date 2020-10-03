Mohammad Shami Reveals Secret Behind Success Of India's Pace Attack; Credits Virat Kohli

Team India's Mohammad Shami credited the culture of motivation and fitness in the Indian cricket team as the reason for the growth of the side's pace attack, along with skipper Virat Kohli's backing over the last couple of years. The fourth-inning specialist has gone on to become one of the most feared pacers in the red-ball format of the game and has spearheaded Team India's pace battery featuring the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and more. Shami elaborated about the team functioning as a unit, pointing out that the team has always acted like it is 'one family' and said that 'appreciating each others' success was the main strength of Virat Kohli-led Team India.

'Culture of fitness & motivation'

In a conversation on “Amstrad InsideSport Face 2 Face Cricket Series”, Shami said, "I believe as a unit you need to trust one another. I think in international cricket, fast bowlers would definitely perform well when they have the backing from the captain and he is one such personality. Virat loves to take on a challenge. He is clear with what he wants and he gives us the freedom to play to our strength and backs us with our decisions as well which has helped us perform better.”

“The biggest factor is the culture of motivation and fitness in the team. We have a unit of six-seven fast bowlers who have been playing since the last 5 years and no matter whom you choose they will give their 100%. If we keep on building this culture it is going to hugely benefit the junior levels. This is the basic reason that the reserve fast bowlers, U-19 ones everyone is showing great quality", he added.

'Perfect man'

Speaking about Punjab skipper KL Rahul on “Amstrad InsideSport Face 2 Face Cricket Series”, Shami pointed out that he was the perfect man for leading the side. Shami said that it was essential for the players to share a good understanding with both the coach & the skipper and highlighted that he had worked with coach Anil Kumble previously & played alongside KL Rahul and hence it made things easier for him. Shami also spoke about getting back to cricket after a long gap owing to thew outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have played with KL and I have worked with Anil sir for a long time. And I believe that it gets easier for a captain to manage a player if you have that understanding from a long time. And there are many players who have known each other in the squad. You just have to tell them once and they understand what they are trying it. This has helped us perform well as a unit and one person has to come out as a leader and Rahul is the perfect man for it. He is our keeper also which allows him to have a clear view of everyone", Shami said.

“When the lockdown started I took 20-25 days off, but I pushed myself to utilize all the things I had which were needed for practice. Even though it gets a bit boring to practice alone but luckily I had my friend and my brother for the practice. The practice during the lockdown and a month of practice in UAE helped me keep the momentum", he added.

Watch the full interview below

