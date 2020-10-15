Mohammad Shami Concedes 24 In Final Over After Virat Kohli's Wicket, Netizens Roast Pacer

It was a mixed bag for Team India pacer Mohammad Shami when he faced off against Bangalore in the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Thursday. The 30-year-old has been in fine form throughout the tournament and started the clash against Virat Kohli and co. on a positive note. However, Sharjah's small dimensions can be cruel on the bowlers, as Chris Morris smashed Mohammad Shami all over the park on Thursday.

Also Read: AB De Villiers Accepts Break The Beard Challenge After Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard

Mohammed Shami trolled by netizens as Chris Morris, Isuru Udana smash 24 off final over

Before Bangalore's final over of the innings, Mohammad Shami was one of Punjab's best bowlers of the game, conceding just runs and picking up the wickets of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. However, the fast bowler's joy was short-lived after Chris Morris and Isuru Udana took him to the cleaners in the 20th over of the clash. The South African all-rounder opened the floodgates with a ramp shot over short fine leg for four before partner in crime Isuru Udana also pulled one into the stands. The Sri Lankan star then brought in form Chris Morris back on strike, who thumped the final two deliveries off the Mohammad Shami over for sixes to lift Bangalore to a competitive total of 171.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Live Updates: New-ball Bowlers Make Things Difficult For Punjab Batsmen

24 runs in the final over off Shami as #RCB post a total of 171/6 on the board.



Scorecard - https://t.co/yGA2RjN0TX #Dream11IPL #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/BjGUJo0TvB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020

Morris' cameo meant that the Punjab pacer ended with figures of 2/45, inviting a flurry of trolls on social media. Fans pointed out life came at a full circle for Mohammad Shami, who was deposited in the stands after his heroics. Netizens stepped up their meme game, lauding Chris Morris and Isuru Udana's efforts as they propelled Bangalore to a competitive total in their Dream11 IPL 2020 clash against. While Mohammad Shami was trolled extensively, fans also lauded him for his excellent third over, where he dismissed star players Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in quick succession.

Shami got ABD and Virat kohli out but got hit by Morris and Udana.....

Sameway like when you Drive in Bangalore traffic in car and escape from BMTC and Lorry but get hit by a two wheeler ....and car ends up with a big dent... — Bengaluru Betala (@gururaj_mj) October 15, 2020

Isuru Udana has been more harsh to Shami than his Ex Wife. — AtmanirBarkhurdaar... 🇮🇳 (@BloodyKamina) October 15, 2020

That tweet didn't age very well! How fast the mood can change in T20 cricket. https://t.co/eSXNQsyerk — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) October 15, 2020

Well Done Morris👌

Shami in 18th over and also shami in 20th Over😂#Morris #RCBvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/2fNbFTXZAu — Ajay kumar (@Ajay_kr94) October 15, 2020

Also Read: Bangalore Coach Simon Katich Says Players Are Not 'content', Want To Improve Their Game

Virat Kohli led his team's effort from the front, scoring a well compiled 48, agonisingly missing out on his half-century. The Team India captain also became the highest scoring captain in Dream11 IPL history, going past Chennai skipper MS Dhoni. However, unlike Kohli, AB De Villiers had a night to forget, as he was dismissed for a paltry two off five balls by Mohammad Shami. A win on Thursday will move Bangalore closer to the top of the Dream11 IPL 2020 table, while Punjab would hope to register just their second win of the campaign.

Also Read: Lanka Premier League To Begin On Nov 21, Player Draft To Take Place On Oct 19

(Image Courtesy: Punjab Twitter)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.