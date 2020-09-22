Dream11 IPL 2020: Top T20 Records At Rajasthan Vs Chennai Venue, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
The much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) got underway on Saturday with Chennai beating Mumbai in an exciting encounter. In just three days, fans have witnessed all the drama and thrill that a cricketing tournament can possibly offer. The focus now shifts to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium as Sharjah is all set to host its first match of the cricketing extravaganza. The beautiful stadium will play host to 12 league matches of the Dream11 IPL 2020.
Rajasthan are set to lock horns with Chennai in Match 4 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 in Sharjah on Tuesday, September 22. The Rajasthan vs Chennai match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). As two sides gear up to take in each other, let's take a look at some Sharjah T20 matches records.
The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which is the Rajasthan vs Chennai venue for Match 4 of Dream11 IPL 2020, was built in 1982 and is the oldest stadium in the UAE. The Rajasthan vs Chennai venue has a capacity of 16,000. The iconic Rajasthan vs Chennai venue holds the record of hosting the most number of ODIs with 236 matches till February 2018. Sharjah continues to be known as a batting paradise, with a sporting pitch and smaller boundaries as compared to other stadiums in the country and the world, as a matter of fact.
The venue hosted its first international match (Asia Cup) in 1984. This stadium also has had experience of being a host to Dream11 IPL matches. As many as six Dream11 IPL matches were organised at this stadium back in 2014 when the initial phase of the tournament was moved to the UAE. Punjab is the most successful side at this venue as they have won both their games here. Rajasthan have played one match on this ground, which they ended up losing by 7 wickets to Punjab. On the other hand, Chennai won the solitary game they played here by 5 wickets against Hyderabad.
