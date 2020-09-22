Dream11 IPL 2020: R Ashwin Gives Vital Update On Shoulder Injury Ahead Of Chennai Match

After injuring himself while playing for the Delhi team during Dream11 IPL 2020, spinner R Ashwin has provided a crucial update to his fans ahead of the side’s next game. According to the Delhi team schedule for the Dream11 IPL 2020, the side will face the Chennai team next on September 25 at 7:30 PM IST. The Ashwin shoulder injury update given by the cricketer will come as good news for both the fans as well as the Delhi squad for the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Ashwin shoulder injury occurred during the side’s first Dream11 IPL 2020 match

Ahead of the new season, many fans and pundits tipped R Ashwin to play an integral role for the Delhi squad for the Dream11 IPL during the competition. The spinner started the Dream11 IPL 2020 season strongly, managing to pick two wickets in just his first over for the franchise. However, it soon went downhill for the cricketer, with R Ashwin injuring his shoulder on the last ball of the over. After picking up two wickets in the first five balls, R Ashwin picked up the injury as he dived to try to stop Glenn Maxwell from picking up a single.

After the Ashwin shoulder injury, it was Ajinkya Rahane, another veteran of the Delhi squad for the Dream11 IPL 2020, who came onto to replace the bowler on the field. The cricketer was seen visibly distressed during the encounter as physio Patrick Farhart helped R Ashwin go off the field. Several fans predicted that the cricketer may not be available for the Delhi team schedule for the Dream11 IPL 2020 in the future after R Ashwin was seen wearing a sling in the dressing room.

Positive Ashwin shoulder injury update given by cricketer

I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support. 🙏 #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 21, 2020

Taking to Twitter, R Ashwin mentioned how he was in pain when he left the field during the Dream11 IPL 2020 match. Providing an update, the spinner said that since then, the pain has settled down, with the scan results looking pretty encouraging as well. While concluding, R Ashwin thanked everyone for the love and support showered on him.

That's great news, Ash! Was wonderful watching you bowl yesterday. Come back soon. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 21, 2020

Good news for the league — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 21, 2020

Many fans reacted positively to the Ashwin shoulder injury update, with Irfan Pathan tweeting that the news was good for the Dream11 IPL 2020. Popular sports presenter Aakash Chopra reacted to the Ashwin shoulder injury update as well, tweeting that he was relieved to hear the positive news. Other fans also expressed their relief that R Ashwin may play a further part in the Delhi team schedule for Dream11 IPL in the future, as they wished the cricketer a speedy recovery.

The Delhi outfit won their first match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 in the Super Over, with the thrilling match going right down to the wire. After scores were level between Delhi and Punjab, it was KL Rahul’s side which batted first during the Delhi vs Punjab Super Over. However, courtesy of Kagiso Rabada’s impressive bowling, the Delhi outfit restricted their opponents to just two runs, which was swiftly chased by the Delhi team.

Image Credits: Delhi team Instagram