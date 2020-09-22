Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan Vs Chennai: Where To Watch Around The World & Top Fantasy Picks

Rajasthan are all set to take on Chennai in Match 4 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday, September 22. The Rajasthan vs Chennai match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The action of the exciting contest will start at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, let's a look at Rajasthan vs Chennai live streaming, Rajasthan vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 live in India details as well as our take on the best Rajasthan vs Chennai fantasy picks and Rajasthan vs Chennai prediction.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Mid-pitch nasty collision between Hyderabad pair led to team's downfall

Rajasthan vs Chennai prediction and team preview

Rajasthan will start their tournament against Chennai on Tuesday. The 'Men in Pink', captained by Steve Smith, will be without two of their key players, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler for their opening game. The absence of the two veterans will be a golden opportunity for the youngsters in the squad to perform and leave a mark. Rajasthan, who have heavily invested in Indian youngsters, will expect them to deliver the goods for them. The Steve Smith-led franchise will look to replicate the heroics from 2008 when they had won their only IPL title and lay their hands on the coveted Dream11 IPL 2020 trophy.

On the other hand, Chennai are running high on confidence after beating arch-rivals Mumbai in the tournament opener on Saturday. The Yellow Army performed brilliantly in a tricky chase as they registered a comprehensive win. Veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who had to sit out in the first game due to a niggle, could very well return for this fixture. MS Dhoni would want his openers to deliver and get the team to a flyer which will lay the foundation for the solid middle-order to capitalize on the good start. Chennai will look to take the winning momentum forward and secure a win in the game against Rajasthan.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore defeats Hyderabad by 10 runs, netizens laud 'Great Win'

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Chennai live in India and Rajasthan vs Chennai live streaming around the world

For the Rajasthan vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 live in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, September 22. For Rajasthan vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Rajasthan vs Chennai IPL live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Rajasthan vs Chennai IPL live game could be watched on beIN Sports on TV or its app. Fans in South Africa can watch the Rajasthan vs Chennai live streaming on SuperSport. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Fans in USA and Canada can catch all the action on WillowTV.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Kohli credits Yuzi for changing the game; says 'can turn ball anywhere'

Rajasthan vs Chennai squad list

Rajasthan

Steve Smith (Captain), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Ben Stokes, Aniruddha Joshi, Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron

Chennai

MS Dhoni (Captain & wicket-keeper), Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur

Rajasthan vs Chennai prediction and top fantasy picks

Rajasthan: Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal

Chennai: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Jonny Bairstow fires 50 vs Bangalore after Dale Steyn drops sitter

IMAGE COURTESY: CHENNAI IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM