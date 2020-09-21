Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag Gives Filmy-style Mumbai Vs Chennai Game Analysis; Watch

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
"Khush toh bahut honge aap": Legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag was back with Viru Ki Baithak Episode 2, where he analysed the season opener of Dream11 IPL 2020 between last season's finalists, Mumbai and Chennai. In typical Viru fashion, Sehwag analysed the game in an unusual manner, drawing comparisons to classic Bollywood songs and even taking a shot at the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Sehwag opened the five-minute-long analysis addressing the fact that blockbuster matches, such as the one played on Saturday, will be hosted without fans in the stadium. Viru hilariously said it reminded him of PSL matches, which have frequently taken place in empty stadiums in the UAE over the years.
Virender Sehwag's funny comparisons end there. The 41-year-old had several songs in mind to describe Mumbai's innings to captain Rohit Sharma's emotions throughout the match. Lauding Chennai captain MS Dhoni for his solid rotation of his bowlers, Viru showered praised on Faf du Plessis, who anchored the game for the three-time IPL champions. Calling him "Sambha" to Dhoni's Gabbar, Sehwag applauded the South African cricketer for his two stunning catches at the long on and long off boundary in a single over.
Faf du Plessis first grabbed the attention for his super catch at long-off to dismiss Saurabh Tiwary. He then followed it up with another stunner, this time to dismiss Mumbai's hard-hitter Hardik Pandya. Du Plessis earned the plaudits for his superb fielding, which he then complemented with an impressive performance with the bat.
After Chennai were brought down to 6-2 at the end of the second over, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu steadied the ship for the chasing side. Rayudu scored 71 in 48 balls, while the South African finished off the run chase, scoring 58 in 44 balls. Mumbai did manage to make the final stage of the game exciting after picking up the wickets of Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja in quick succession.
However, a blazing short innings from Sam Curran (18-off-6) helped Chennai score their first win over Mumbai after five straight losses. Meanwhile, Mumbai extend their season opener losing streak to eight, having failed to win their first game of the season since 2012.
Chennai will be in action on Tuesday, facing Rajasthan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, Mumbai will look to bag their first win of Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday. They will be up against Kolkata at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
