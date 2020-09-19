Faf Du Plessis' Double Stunner Vs Mumbai Leaves Netizens In Awe, Compared With Superman

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
As the IPL 2020 got underway with the first clash between Mumbai and Chennai, the curtain-raiser has already witnessed loads of action as expected. South Africa's Faf du Plessis has been at the center of focus so far as he grabbed two terrific catches the edge of the boundary. du Plessis' stunner at the boundary line helped Ravindra Jadeja pick two crucial wickets and end his quota on a good note after being smacked in his initial overs.
du Plessis first grabbed in-form Saurabh Tiwary's wicket as he jumped to hold on to his hard-hit ball at long-off. Despite stumbling after landing, du Plessis managed to push the ball back in and hold onto it. In the same over 4 deliveries later, du Plessis bagged a stunner as he leapt in the air again to dismiss power-hitter Hardik Pandya this time. du Plessis' fantastic fielding left netizens and erstwhile teammate Harbhajan Singh equally awestruck. Here's how they reacted:
Two brilliant catches @faf1307 💪 two in one over @imjadeja brilliant spell chawla 👌— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 19, 2020
Faf du Plessis, our Superman🦸♂️. If oldies are like this, I want to be like them. #IPL— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 19, 2020
*Any six hitting shot*— SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) September 19, 2020
Faf Du Plessis:- pic.twitter.com/zu8Zluqs5s
Duplessis at boundary line#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/vRnUwfs4UT— Tweetakudu (@tweetakudu) September 19, 2020
*Faf du plessis*— Akash (@Akash63425420) September 19, 2020
Taking 2 unbelievable catch in a over.
Mumbai Indians fans right now:- pic.twitter.com/3AgXfUoctf
No one:— Raj Prabha (@rajudhfp) September 19, 2020
Du plessis at boundary 😂❤️.. pic.twitter.com/5H25gYMox1
Title-holders Mumbai will be looking to start on a confident note whereas Chennai will be eager to avenge last year's heartbreaking loss in the tournament decider. However, the three-time champions would be hoping to prove a point or two despite the unavailability of two of their prolific players- Suresh Raina, and, Harbhajan Singh who had backed out from the competition due to personal reasons and while they have their bases covered in the spin department, it remains to be seen who will be their number three batsman this time around. Veteran batsmen Shane Watson, and Ambati Rayudu would be expected to occupy that spot. Catch all live updates here
READ | IPL 2020 Gets Underway In UAE With Fake Crowd Noise; Netizens Run Meme Riot On Twitter
READ | Suresh Raina Sends 'all The Good Vibes' To Chennai Team In UAE Ahead Of IPL Opening Clash
RELATED CONTENT
Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai finish their innings at 162/9 in 20 overs
3 hours ago
Faf du Plessis takes 2 STUNNING catches in one over; WATCH VIDEO
9 mins ago
IPL 2020 gets underway in UAE with fake crowd noise; netizens run meme riot on Twitter
53 mins ago
Mumbai vs Chennai: Rohit Sharma trolled by fans for POOR IPL leg spin record
1 hour ago
Sachin Tendulkar picks his favourite side to win IPL 2020, asks 'are there any doubts?'
1 hour ago
Suresh Raina sends 'all the good vibes' to Chennai team in UAE ahead of IPL opening clash
2 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points