Home
Schedule
Points Table
Videos

Faf Du Plessis' Double Stunner Vs Mumbai Leaves Netizens In Awe, Compared With Superman

Faf du Plessis' stunner at the boundary line helped Ravindra Jadeja pick two crucial wickets and end his quota on a good note after being smacked initially

Last Updated:
Faf du Plessis

As the IPL 2020 got underway with the first clash between Mumbai and Chennai, the curtain-raiser has already witnessed loads of action as expected. South Africa's Faf du Plessis has been at the center of focus so far as he grabbed two terrific catches the edge of the boundary. du Plessis' stunner at the boundary line helped Ravindra Jadeja pick two crucial wickets and end his quota on a good note after being smacked in his initial overs. 

du Plessis first grabbed in-form Saurabh Tiwary's wicket as he jumped to hold on to his hard-hit ball at long-off. Despite stumbling after landing, du Plessis managed to push the ball back in and hold onto it. In the same over 4 deliveries later, du Plessis bagged a stunner as he leapt in the air again to dismiss power-hitter Hardik Pandya this time. du Plessis' fantastic fielding left netizens and erstwhile teammate Harbhajan Singh equally awestruck. Here's how they reacted: 

Chennai face Mumbai in opening clash 

Title-holders Mumbai will be looking to start on a confident note whereas Chennai will be eager to avenge last year's heartbreaking loss in the tournament decider. However, the three-time champions would be hoping to prove a point or two despite the unavailability of two of their prolific players- Suresh Raina, and, Harbhajan Singh who had backed out from the competition due to personal reasons and while they have their bases covered in the spin department, it remains to be seen who will be their number three batsman this time around. Veteran batsmen Shane Watson, and Ambati Rayudu would be expected to occupy that spot. Catch all live updates here

READ | IPL 2020 Gets Underway In UAE With Fake Crowd Noise; Netizens Run Meme Riot On Twitter

READ | Suresh Raina Sends 'all The Good Vibes' To Chennai Team In UAE Ahead Of IPL Opening Clash

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai finish their innings at 162/9 in 20 overs

3 hours ago

Faf du Plessis takes 2 STUNNING catches in one over; WATCH VIDEO

9 mins ago

IPL 2020 gets underway in UAE with fake crowd noise; netizens run meme riot on Twitter

53 mins ago

Mumbai vs Chennai: Rohit Sharma trolled by fans for POOR IPL leg spin record

1 hour ago

Sachin Tendulkar picks his favourite side to win IPL 2020, asks 'are there any doubts?'

1 hour ago

Suresh Raina sends 'all the good vibes' to Chennai team in UAE ahead of IPL opening clash

2 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS