Faf Du Plessis Takes 2 STUNNING Catches In One Over; WATCH VIDEO

After much delay, Dream11 IPL 2020 live action is finally underway, and 15 overs into the opener, fans might have already witnessed the catch of the tournament. The first game of the competition pits defending champions Mumbai against arch-rivals Chennai at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma and co got off to a great start before Faf du Plessis had his say on the match.

Mumbai vs Chennai live: Faf du Plessis takes two stunners to send Tiwary, Pandya packing

After Mumbai lost captain Rohit Sharma and opener Quinton de Kock late in the powerplay, suprise inclusion Saurabh Tiwary and Suryakumar Yadav steadied their ship. After Yadav was dismissed, Tiwary was joined in by star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who threatened to take the game away from their opponents with a final flourish. However, Chennai star Faf du Plessis had other ideas. The former South African captain, known as one of the finest fielders in the world, took two sensational catches on the boundary off Ravindra Jadeja to turn the game on its head.

Saurabh Tiwary, who hit the first six of Dream11 IPL 2020, tried to clear the long-on fence, only for Faf du Plessis to take a stunner. The 36-year-old leapt off the ground to complete the catch just inside the boundary rope. Faf du Plessis, however, wasn't done yet.

In the same over, Hardik Pandya smashed a Jadeja half-volley straight, with the former South African captain again completing a stunning catch. The commentators lauded the catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya which completely changed the complexion of the game. Faf du Plessis' contribution on the field pleased Chennai supporters online, who lauded the South African's effort on social media.

Mumbai vs Chennai live: WATCH Faf du Plessis catches vs Mumbai

Dream11 IPL 2020 live: How to watch Mumbai vs Chennai live?

The Mumbai vs Chennai live telecast in India is available on the Star Sports Select 1/HD. For fans looking to watch the Mumbai vs Chennai live stream online, they can do so by logging onto Disney+ Hotstar.

