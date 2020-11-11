Dream11 IPL 2020: Who Ended Up As The Highest Wicket-taker This Season?

Stalwarts of the game clashed in the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League in the UAE. In spite of a lot of players returning to cricket after a long COVID-19 enforced sabbatical, they showed no signs of rust as they put up a spectacular show for the audiences at home.

There were several notable individual performances that garner recognition. It was interesting to see an even contest between bat and ball with the bowlers proving their mettle as well against power hitters. Here is a look at who claimed the number of wickets for their franchise this season.

Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket takers: Kagiso Rabada finishes the season with 30 wickets

The edition of the cash-rich league was more dominated by the faster bowlers. Only three spinners feature in the list of the top 10 wicket-takers of Dream11 IPL 2020. Delhi speedster Kagiso Rabada's stellar performances with the ball were instrumental in Delhi's success this year. The bowler's knack of picking up wickets consistently was a big boost for his franchise. Rabada earned the tag of the leading wicket-taker in the league this year with 30 wickets to his name in 17 matches.

Mumbai's Jasprit Bumrah was also not too far behind the South African speedster. The latter half of the competition saw the two accomplished pacers battling it out for the top spot. Jasprit Bumrah dished out a number of match-winning spells for his franchise and claimed 27 wickets in 15 matches. While Kagiso Rabada bowled with an economy rate of 8.43, the Mumbai pacer gave on 6.73 runs per over.

Jasprit Bumrah's bowling partner Trent Boult also had a stellar season this year as well. He was traded from Delhi to Mumbai ahead of the season and wasted no time in showing his presence felt in his new franchise's bowling line-up. He bowled exceptionally well with the new ball and had a reputation of picking up wickets in the power play. The New Zealand cricketer has 25 wickets to his name in 15 matches. He ended up on the third spot in the list of IPL 2020 top wicket takers.

Jofra Archer, who was named the Dream11 IPL 2020 Most Valuable Player, ended up with 20 wickets in 14 matches of the competition, being ranked 7th amongst the top wicket takers this season.

Mumbai IPL title wins: Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult orchestrate a clinical campaign

Riding on the success of their pace-battery, Rohit Sharma's men dominated their oppositions throughout the competition. They trumped the gutsy Delhi side to clinch their fifth championship title in the league's history. Rohit Sharma also became only the second captain to successfully retain the championship in the cash-rich league.

