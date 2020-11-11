IPL 2020: Sehwag Calls Mumbai & Rohit Sharma Best Franchisee, Skipper In T20 Cricket

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag hailed Mumbai and Rohit Sharma as the best team & skipper in World T20 cricket as the Hitman-led side lifted their sixth IPL trophy on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma led from the front as Mumbai completed an easy 5-wicket win over first-time final entrants Delhi, completing four back-to-back wins against Shreyas Iyer & co. An outstanding knock from young Ishan Kishan alongside Rohit Sharma ensured Mumbai their sixth IPL trophy and their second consecutive title.

Taking to Twitter, Virender Sehwag hailed Mumbai as the best T20 franchisee in the world and called Rohit Sharma the best captain in the T20 format. Sehwag pointed out that Mumbai were 'well deserved' to win the marquee tournament - given their solid run throughout IPL 2020. Sehwag also hailed the organisation of the IPL despite challenging situations including the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ab to aadat si hai sabko aise dhone ki.

The best T 20 franchisee in the world and the best captain in the format. Deserving winners , Mumbai Indians, koi shak.

Amazingly well organised tournament despite various challenges.#IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/yYkRqKtoxQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2020

Rohit Sharma anchors Mumbai's run chase

Delhi were reduced to 22/3 after winning the toss and electing to bat first in their maiden final appearance. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then added 96 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Skipper Iyer remained unbeaten and played a crucial knock of a 50-ball 65 as Delhi finished their innings at 156/7 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Iyer's opposite number Rohit Sharma successfully anchored Mumbai's run chase as he toyed around with the Delhi bowlers by smashing them to all parts of the ground. The 'Hitman' played a spectacular knock of a 51-ball 68 at a strike rate of 133.33 including five boundaries and four maximums. Apart from anchoring the innings, the elegant opener was also involved in a couple of good partnerships with his opening partner Quinton de Kock & Suryakumar Yadav.

When Rohit was eventually dismissed in the 17th over it appeared that Delhi would somehow stage a comeback in the contest but it was not to be as Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya helped the reigning champions cross the finish line with 8 balls to spare.

Mumbai breaks odd-even jinx

Until last year, Mumbai had been crowned champions for 4 times. However, none of those title-winning campaigns came in consecutive years. Their victorious campaigns happened in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019 before Tuesday night’s win. They also became the first team to win back-to-back titles for the first time since Chennai Super Kings did it in 2010 and 2011.

Suryakumar Yadav played an instrumental role in helping Mumbai lift the IPL trophy last night. He made the ultimate sacrifice when his skipper Rohit Sharma ran to take a quick single. Yadav, on the other end, was not interested in the same and kept an eye on the ball. It wasn’t too late since Rohit Sharma was almost at the non-striker’s end with a run-out about to occur. In order to save his skipper’s wicket, Surya sacrificed his wicket to allow his well-set captain to continue his stay on the crease. Ending with 19 runs off 20 balls, Surya received praise and applauds on social media for being the perfect team man.

