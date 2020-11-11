IPL 2020 Final: Wasim Jaffer Pokes Fun At Home City Mumbai After Winning Record 5th Title

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
The Mumbai team played a dominant brand of cricket in the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. The approach proved to be beneficial for the side as they outdid the star-studded Delhi side to successfully defend their title. The cricket fraternity also was all praises for Rohit Sharma's men. However, one particular appreciation post from a former Indian cricketer came into the limelight for its cheeky nature.
Prior to the latest edition of the cash-rich league, the Mumbai team already had a record-breaking tally of four trophies in their cabinet. With yet another prolific season, they have achieved various feats that were missing from their illustrious stints in the competition. Rohit Sharma became the only captain after MS Dhoni to successfully defend a title in the league's history, The Mumbai title wins had come in the years 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019 before the recently concluded edition.
ALSO READ | Trent Boult Net Worth, IPL 2020 Price, House And Personal Life Of Mumbai's Bowling Hero
They have successfully overcome the even-year shackles with their triumphant run this season. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who also was a stakeholder in the Dream11 IPL 2020 due to his association with the Punjab franchise as a batting coach, has an interesting proposition for the Dream11 IPL 2020 winners. The veteran took to his Twitter account to congratulate the champions and also asked them to take a break for a couple of years.
Congratulations @mipaltan! Now go take a couple of years off, you've earned it. 😉 #IPL2020 #IPLfinal #MIvsDC #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/rZYnpoRk9A— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 10, 2020
ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Dedicates Dream11 IPL 2020 To Special Person And It Is NOT Natasa Stankovic
In spite of losing the toss to Delhi, Rohit Sharma and co. meant business right from the first ball of the duel. With Trent Boult sending the in-form Marcus Stoinis back to the pavilion, the Delhi outfit was in deep waters. Their bowling line-up decimated the vulnerable Delhi top order with regular blows. Despite a fighting 96-run partnership from young guns Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, they could only post a below-par total of 156.
ALSO READ | Vaughan Wants Rohit Sharma To Be India's T20 Skipper, Claims It'll Offer Breather To Kohli
The Mumbai batsmen wasted no time as Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma quickly got into the groove. The captain played a responsibility knock of 68 runs along with useful contributions from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, which resulted in the result going in their favour. Mumbai claimed victories in all four matches against Delhi this season and emerged as the Dream11 IPL 2020 winners with their thumping win on Tuesday.
ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's First, Small Preparation For Australia Captured By Anushka Sharma; See Photo
Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Gautam Gambhir backs Rohit Sharma to replace Virat Kohli as India's white-ball captain
4 mins ago
Rohit Sharma celebrates Dream11 IPL 2020 title win with adorable gesture; watch video
13 mins ago
ECS T10 Barcelona PAK vs CTL live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
1 hour ago
Ricky Ponting 'extremely proud' of young Delhi side; heaps 3D praise on Shreyas Iyer
1 hour ago
GRD vs FCS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier T10 League game preview
1 hour ago
IPL 2020: Sehwag calls Mumbai & Rohit Sharma best franchise, skipper in T20 cricket
3 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points