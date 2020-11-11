Rohit Sharma's Next Destination After Dream11 IPL 2020 Revealed And It Is NOT Australia

After helping Mumbai lift the Dream11 IPL 2020 title on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma will now turn his attention towards the upcoming Australian tour where he will feature in the Test series. In the Dream11 IPL final, Mumbai overcame Delhi by 5 wickets to be crowned IPL 2020 winners. Rohit Sharma led from the front with a fine half-century in the final. After winning the Dream11 IPL final, Sharma said that he was quite happy with the way the tournament went and it was a complete team effort which saw the side dominate the tournament right from the start.

Before Rohit Sharma takes the flight to Australia, a report published by ANI stated that the Mumbai skipper will be heading to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after Diwali for rehab after he had injured his left hamstring. The Rohit Sharma injury news emerged during the league phase of the Dream11 IPL 2020, following which he missed a couple of matches for the side.

Rohit Sharma to travel to NCA before India vs Australia 2020 series

According to the report, a BCCI source close to the development said that Sharma will return with the team to Mumbai and then head to the NCA as is the rule with contracted India players who are recovering from any injury. He added that that opener is an integral part of the Test team and his job will be all the more crucial with Virat Kohli set to skip the last three Tests. Earlier, the BCCI in its statement, had said that the 33-year-old will be available for the entirety of the Test tour, which will mark his first overseas assignment as an opener since his move up the order last year.

India vs Australia 2020 series schedule

The India vs Australia 2020 series will include a total of 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 4 Tests. The series will also be the first international tour for Virat Kohli’s men after the coronavirus lockdown. The tour will get underway with the first ODI taking place the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27. The series opener will be followed by the second ODI on November 29 while the final ODI of the tour will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on December 3. All the ODIs will be day-night matches.

Following the completion of ODI series, the Men in Blue will then play 3 T20Is. The first T20I scheduled to take place in Canberra on December 4. The final two T20Is will take place at the SCG on December 6 and December 8 respectively. All three matches will be played at night.

After the T20Is, the focus will shift to Test series, with Adelaide playing host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, scheduled to begin from December 17. The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of India vs Australia 2020 series will begin from January 15 at the Gabba.

