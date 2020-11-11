Rohit Sharma Celebrates Dream11 IPL 2020 Title Win With Adorable Gesture; Watch Video

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma starred with the bat by stacking up 68 runs off just 51 balls against Delhi in the final of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Through his match-winning knock, Mumbai became the Dream11 IPL 2020 winners, and in doing so, they successfully defended their crown of 2019. Mumbai’s latest win was their fifth IPL title overall, and interestingly, Rohit Sharma remained their captain on all five of those triumphant occasions.

Amidst the jubilant celebrations by the entire Mumbai squadron, skipper Sharma was also seen cheerfully interacting with some of his teammates after their much-deserved win. The Mumbai franchise shared a minute-long video of the same on their social media accounts.

IPL 2020 winners: Mumbai IPL title wins extends to five trophies, players celebrate

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav Rules Twitter For Selflessly Running Himself Out To Save Rohit Sharma

IPL 2020 winners: Rohit Sharma celebrates win with teammates

On Wednesday, November 11, i.e. one day after Mumbai’s successful title defence, the franchise shared a 56-second video of their captain celebrating their win in the dressing room. While he was en route to the team’s dressing room, Rohit Sharma stopped to greet Dhawal Kulkarni and his young daughter Nitara and was seen having an adorable conversation with her.

Later, he hugged and exchanged smiles with some of his teammates, including Saurabh Tiwary, in the team room and also signed their jerseys. In the video post, the Mumbai franchise lovingly wrote “Just Rohit Sharma things” in the caption.

Rohit Sharma’s jubilant side seen with teammates as Mumbai IPL title wins extends to five trophies, watch video

Also Read | Vaughan Wants Rohit Sharma To Be India's T20 Skipper, Claims It'll Offer Breather To Kohli

Rohit Sharma wife and daughter Samaira Sharma in attendance for Mumbai’s historic title win

Apart from the Mumbai franchise owners, Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh and their soon-to-be two-year-old daughter Samaira Sharma were also seen in attendance at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. On the night of the final, Ritika Sajdeh took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself with the rest of the guests who enjoyed the Mumbai vs Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 final proceedings at the venue.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Sehwag Calls Mumbai & Rohit Sharma Best Franchisee, Skipper In T20 Cricket

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Leads Mumbai's Dream11 IPL Title Win Celebrations; Watch Video

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.