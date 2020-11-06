Ricky Ponting Memes Flood Twitter After Delhi Crash To Big Defeat In Qualifier 1

Mumbai thrashed Delhi by 57 runs in Qualifier 1 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Courtesy of their dominant win, Rohit Sharma's men have booked their place in the Dream11 IPL final. The Men in Blue were clinical in all three facets of the game and now are certainly the favourites to win the coveted Dream11 IPL 2020 trophy and retain their title.

Delhi batsmen trolled after abysmal show vs Mumbai

Social media was abuzz after Delhi's humiliating loss as fans had their say on the one-sided contest. Several reactions poured in as Delhi were trolled mercilessly for not turning up on the day when it mattered the most. Netizens on Twitter got creative as they made a lot of hysterical memes and roasted the entire Delhi team along with head coach Ricky Ponting. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

#DCvsMI

Ricky Ponting welcoming Prithvi, Rahane and Dhawan in Dressing Room: pic.twitter.com/MKe8zet04Y — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) November 5, 2020

Ponting right now in DC pavilion#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/KtvanHqrrn — Gully Sports (@itsgullysports) November 5, 2020

Ricky ponting and DC management searching Prithvi Shaw after the recent innings #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/CUvKq5xELX — Chai-Shai (@aashish_sarda) November 5, 2020

Ricky Ponting defending Daniel Sams in the dressing room pic.twitter.com/vRNjBlSBID — The Meme Makers (@the7mememakers) November 5, 2020

Ponting : looking forward i think we need to focus on intent at the crease when we walk out to bat next time we play Rishabh



Pant : yehhh I think il have a club Sandwich tonight with samosa on the side and a coke, 2 samosas actually I been thinking about it for a few hours now pic.twitter.com/0GKrOCa6FV — David Brent loves IPL (@DavidBrentIPL) November 5, 2020

#MIvDC

Ricky ponting after seeing Delhi Daredevils batting performance today : pic.twitter.com/QhoKACWSyA — _evils.says_ (@EvilsSays) November 5, 2020

Coming back to the match, having won the toss, Shreyas Iyer invited Mumbai to bat first. The four-time Dream11 IPL champions got off to an awful start as they lost skipper Rohit Sharma for a golden duck. However, Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav ensured that Mumbai didn't lose the plot by playing some counter-attacking cricket. The duo helped Mumbai score 63/1 at the end of the powerplay, which also happened to be their highest score in the first six overs in the ongoing tournament.

De Kock perished in the eighth over while trying to up the ante for a well-made 25-ball 40. Ishan Kishan joined Yadav at the crease and the latter soon reached his fifty. Yadav was dismissed after scoring a 38-ball 51. Kieron Pollard soon followed Yadav for a duck while Krunal Pandya could only manage 13 off 10 balls.

In the end, Hardik Pandya and Kishan's late blitz ensured that Mumbai scored 200/5 in their 20 overs. The duo added 60 runs in just 23 balls to propel Mumbai to a massive total. Kishan scored a brilliant 30-ball 55 while Pandya played a quickfire cameo of 37 off just 14 balls.

In response, Delhi had the worst possible start to their innings as they lost their top three batsmen without a single run on the board. Trent Boult dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane in the first over whereas Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Shikhar Dhawan in the following over. Delhi's innings never got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

In the end, they could only manage to score 143/8. Marcus Stoinis top-scored with 65 off 46 while Akshar Patel chipped in with 42 off 33. Shreyas Iyer's men now have another opportunity to make their place in the final when they meet the winner of the Eliminator between Hyderabad and Bangalore in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, November 8 in Abu Dhabi.

