Dream 11 IPL: Hardik Pandya's Hit Wicket Vs Kolkata Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Mumbai were in fine form on Wednesday as they brushed past Kolkata in match five of the Dream 11 IPL 2020. Rohit Sharma led his team from the front as he scored a well compiled 80, helping the defending champions win the clash by a comfortable 49-run win. Kolkata's record signing Pat Cummins suffered at the hands of Hardik Pandya before the Mumbai Indians all-rounder sparked a meme fest online.
Also Read: Dream 11 IPL: Hardik Pandya ODDLY Dismissed Hit Wicket Off Rival All-rounder Andre Russell; Watch Video
Hardik Pandya memes dominated social media on Wednesday during the Dream 11 IPL clash between Mumbai and Kolkata. The 26-year-old took a particular liking towards Pat Cummins, milking the Australian pacer for 15 runs in the 17th over. However, a lapse in judgement saw Hardik Panyda memes flood Twitter, as the Mumbai star was dismissed next over after hitting the stumps. The Hardik Pandya hit wicket came at an odd time for Mumbai, who were setting up for a grand finish.
Also Read: Hardik Pandya Dents Kolkata To Dismiss Nitish Rana With SCORCHER On The Boundary: Watch
While it worked out well in the end for the defending champions, Hardik Pandya hit wicket became the source of a flurry of Hardik Pandya memes on Twitter. Incidentally, Hardik Pandya hit wicket made him the first Mumbai player to be dismissed this way after Musavir Khote's hit wicket in 2008. Overall, the Hardik Pandya hit wicket is the 11th instance of a batsman getting dismissed that way in the Dream 11 IPL. Notable names in the list include former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, Rajasthan star Riyan Parag and Hyderabad captain David Warner. Here's a look at some of the best Hardik Pandya memes:
#KKRvsMI— Aniket Sharma (@theonlypandit20) September 23, 2020
Hardik Pandya thinking how he was out: pic.twitter.com/OdsX8SOsqd
Hardik Pandya after getting out from hit wicket pic.twitter.com/9ALhBv0N1n— Tanishq (@Tanishq_4090) September 23, 2020
Well explained the meaning of Aatmanirbhar*#MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/RKOzICAmpC— Naman👽 (@sharmaaaji) September 23, 2020
KKR bowlers trying to take wicket of hardik pandya— Raghav Pagare (@RaghavPagare7) September 23, 2020
*Le hardik pandya pic.twitter.com/nN9sAHjBGp
#MIvsKKR #HardikPandya— Omkar (@0mkarMali) September 23, 2020
fans watching pandya's wicket: pic.twitter.com/QD8rAgQ50U
Having put into bat by Kolkata, Rohit Sharma led his team from the front, scoring a magnificent 54-ball 80 after the early dismissal of Quinton de Kock. The Hitman, who also crossed the 200 sixes mark in Dream 11 IPL, was well supported by Suryakumar Yadav, who hit a quick-fire 47 off just 28 deliveries. At the same time, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya played cameos to guide the defending champions to a competitive 195. Kolkata in response struggled, with Jasprit Bumrah starring with the ball. In the end, Rohit Sharma and Co. registered a comfortable 49 run victory to send them on top of the Dream11 IPL standings on NRR.
Also Read: Dream 11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Leads From Front As Mumbai Defeat Kolkata By 49 Runs, Bags 2 Points
Also Read: Dream 11 IPL 2020 Match 6 Punjab Vs Bangalore Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai
For all coverage related to the Dream 11 IPL 2020, one can check out our IPL section.
