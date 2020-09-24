Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 6 Punjab Vs Bangalore Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

The sixth match of Dream11 IPL 2020 will be Punjab locking horns with Bangalore on Thursday, September 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Punjab vs Bangalore contest will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of Thursday's fixture, here is a look at Punjab vs Bangalore weather forecast, Punjab vs Bangalore pitch report and details for Punjab vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Bangalore weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Punjab vs Bangalore weather forecast is expected to be around 36°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (34°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be relatively lesser than the previous match days and will hover around 38%. It is going to be humid with no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Bangalore pitch report

The last game at this venue saw an average score of nearly 160. The best way to score quick runs on this pitch is to target the new ball as the pitch will tend to slow down as the game progresses. According to Punjab vs Bangalore pitch report, dew will play an important role in the second innings as it has played in the Dream11 IPL 2020 matches till now. The team winning the toss will look to follow the trend and field first as it will get slightly better to bat in the second innings. Both sides are heavily dependent on their batting, which is why a high-scoring game is on the cards.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL live scores and live streaming in India

For the Punjab vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 live in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, September 24. For Punjab vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Punjab vs Bangalore IPL live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

IMAGE COURTESY: BANGALORE IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM