Dream11 IPL 2020: Harsha Bhogle Deletes Tweet As Rajasthan Confirm False Captaincy Rumours

On Friday, Dinesh Karthik handed over the Knight Riders' captaincy to England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan. The decision has surprisingly come with just a few hours to go before Kolkata's next match against Mumbai. The franchise took to social media to make the announcement.

UPDATE: Dinesh Karthik has handed over @KKRiders captaincy to Eoin Morgan. Starting from 2018, Karthik led #KKR in 37 matches. #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/JeEAFEAUTD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 16, 2020

However, in other social media announcements, Rajasthan put out a tweet that made many believe that it too was headed towards a change in captaincy with the post-reading "Thankful for a boss like Jos". This triggered speculation that Steve Smith could step down as the captain for the remainder of the tournament. Rajasthan have lost five out of their eight games. The skipper hasn't had the best of his time with the bat, having scored only 163 runs from 8 innings at an average of 20.37.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh In Awe Of Gayle's Power-hitting; Surprised By Bangalore's Strategy

The Rajasthan franchise have made changes to their captaincy midseason in the past with Steve Smith taking over from Ajinkya Rahane. And something similar was expected when the club made a tweet in appreciation of Jos Buttler, calling him the 'boss'. The announcement made by Kolkata added fuel to the fire and it was believed that a same could be expected from Rajasthan, as per a tweet by commentator Harsha Bhogle, which was deleted perhaps once he found out that those were just rumours.

Harsha Bhogle was amazed that on the same day, Kolkata had already made an announcement while he believed that Rajasthan was to follow suit with the same, calling the Dream11 IPL a 'high-pressure tournament'.

Steve Smith to continue as Rajasthan captain

Social media erupted with speculation of Jos Buttler as the new Rajasthan captain but the team took to social media to confirm that there was no such decision on cards and that it was just a tweet to laud Jos Buttler, as his nickname is the 'Boss' since they rhyme together.

When admin realises he started a false rumour. https://t.co/QOHcJD7pNk pic.twitter.com/vXBVcizcNT — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 16, 2020

The franchise also put out a post on Instagram that clarified that there was no change on cards and that Steve Smith is indeed the skipper and will continue in the role.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 32 Mumbai Vs Kolkata Pitch Report, Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

Mumbai vs Kolkata Live: Eion Morgan to take over the captaincy from DK with immediate effect

Morgan, who was named as KKR's vice-captain at the start of this IPL, will lead the team with immediate effect and will go into Friday's Mumbai vs Kolkata live match as the skipper. Kolkata has had a mixed tournament till now and will look to secure a win in tonight's fixture against Mumbai to ease the growing pressure. The Mumbai vs Kolkata live action will kick-off at 7:30 PM (IST).

Also Read | Mohammad Siraj Trolled Heavily By Bangalore Fans After Costly Spell Against Punjab

Also Read | Eoin Morgan Replaces Dinesh Karthik As Kolkata Captain, Franchise's Fans Express Delight

Image credits: Jos Buttler Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.