Mohammad Siraj Trolled Heavily By Bangalore Fans After Costly Spell Against Punjab

Bangalore lost to Punjab in a nail-biting contest which went right down to the wire. KL Rahul's men held their nerves as they emerged victorious by eight wickets to secure their second win in the tournament in eight matches. Chasing a target of 172, Punjab required one run off the last delivery with Nicholas Pooran on strike who was facing his first ball. However, the Caribbean star hit Yuzvendra Chahal for a six to send the Punjab camp into jubilation.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Brad Hogg accuses Punjab players of selfishness despite win vs Bangalore

Dream11 IPL 2020: Netizens rost Mohammad Siraj for expensive spell vs Punjab

Earlier in the day, Bangalore scored 171/6 riding on the back of a 39-ball 48 from skipper Virat Kohli. Other batters chipped in with cameos while Chris Morris gave the much-needed flourish to the innings by smashing 25 runs off 8 balls in the end. In response, Punjab got off to a flyer as they raced to 56/0 at the end of the powerplay.

Mayank Agarwal scored a brilliant 25-ball 45 before being cleaned up by Yuzvendra Chahal. Chris Gayle, who was playing his first game of the season, joined his skipper KL Rahul at the crease as the duo started building the Punjab innings meticulously. Both played calculated cricket, at the same time, they ensured that they put the bad balls away.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata set to miss out on their best player ever against Mumbai

The Bangalore bowlers had made life hard for KL Rahul and Chris Gayle at the crease as they didn't give them any freebies. While all other Bangalore bowlers had a decent game, Mohammad Siraj was an exception. The right-arm speedster conceded a whopping 44 runs in his three overs with 35 of them coming in his last two overs.

Both Rahul and Gayle targeted Mohammad Siraj as they hammered him all over the park. The Punjab duo's onslaught shifted the momentum in their favour and the game changes on it head. Mohammad Siraj was mercilessly trolled on Twitter for his poor bowling display. Several reactions poured in as netizens roasted Siraj for leaking runs and turning the game in Punjab's favour. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 points table update: Punjab win gives Kolkata hope to match Bangalore

Lord Siraj is in the house. @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/SjA9aVL5xV — Cricket Images that Precede Unfortunate Events (@CursedCric) October 15, 2020

Delaying ABD's entry first and now picking Siraj over Morris and Chahal.



RCB reminding us of the old RCB today. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) October 15, 2020

What a comeback Chris Gayle! What a comeback Siraj! Both back in form. 🔥#IPL2020 #RCBvKXIP — V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) October 15, 2020

#RCBvKXIP

Ashoke Dinda after seeing Siraj back in form - pic.twitter.com/ACVIakikgV — RAHUL TYAGI 🇮🇳 (@rahulastic) October 15, 2020

Looks like Mohammed Siraj is regretting not listening to me in the last couple of games. What do you think guys? Should I forgive him and give him his admission back?#PlayBold #SaddaPunjab #KXIP #RCBvKXIP #RCB #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/eYd3ivfnbH — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 15, 2020

When umesh bowls I feel siraj is better

When siraj bowls I feel umesh is better 🙂 — Rohan (@itzz_Rohan) October 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the Bangalore vs Punjab result might not have gone Kohli's way but they will look to bounce back in the next game. Bangalore will now take on Rajasthan in Match 33 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday, October 17 in Dubai. The Rajasthan vs Bangalore live action will kick-off at 3:30 PM (IST).

A look at the Points Table after Match 31 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/z9hL7mK8y9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma 96 runs away from unique Dream11 IPL all-time record ahead of Kolkata game

SOURCE: MOHAMMAD SIRAJ INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.