Dream11 IPL Legend Suresh Raina Congratulates Shoaib Malik On 10,000 T20 Runs Landmark

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik recently scored his 10,000th run in T20 cricket. Having made his debut in the shortest format of the game back in 2005, the right-handed batsman became the first Asian cricketer and only the third overall (after Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard) to scale the 10,000-run mark. Interestingly, former Indian cricketer and a T20 legend himself, Suresh Raina congratulated Shoaib Malik after his crowning achievement.

Shoaib Malik 10000 T20 runs: Cricketer after milestone

- "I would like to congratulate the people of Pakistan as I am the first Asian cricketer to have reached this milestone of making 10,000 runs in #T20 cricket & I hope I will carry on in the way I have been playing. I'd like to dedicate this milestone to my parents... pic.twitter.com/btiOGpTJo9 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 10, 2020

Dream11 IPL legend Suresh Raina on Shoaib Malik 10000 T20 runs

On Sunday, October 11, i.e. one day after Shoaib Malik 10000 T20 runs achievement, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina took to Twitter to congratulate the ex-Pakistani skipper. In his tweet, the Dream11 IPL icon wrote “congratulations”, thus expressing his admiration for the rare T20 milestone. The ‘man of the hour’ later himself responded to Suresh Raina’s congratulatory tweet, writing “thanks brother” on the microblogging site.

Congratulations Shoib bhai ☝️✌️ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 11, 2020

Thanks brother ✌ — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 11, 2020

Suresh Raina unavailable for Dream11 IPL 2020

Suresh Raina himself is placed at No. 11 in the all-time list of highest run-aggregators in T20 cricket. While the stylish southpaw has scored 8,392 runs in his career, he will not be adding any more to his tally at least until November 10 since he opted himself out of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season citing personal reasons. On August 15 earlier this year, Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from international cricket.

Suresh Raina retirement post on Instagram

Shoaib Malik 10000 T20 runs: A career round-up

Shoaib Malik achieved the feat during his 74-run knock against Balochistan on October 10 in the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup tournament. He now has 10,027 T20 runs in his inventory across 395 matches and 368 innings. Out of his overall T20 career, Shoaib Malik has played 116 T20 internationals for Pakistan and also led them during their runners-up campaign in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup (2007).

