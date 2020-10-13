MS Dhoni Has THIS Inspiration To Look Upto For Winning Crunch Hyderabad Match

MS Dhoni-led Chennai is one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League's history. The Men in Yellow are the only team in the competition to have made it to the playoffs off in all the editions of the cash-rich league that they have been a part of. However, the Yellow Army has found it tough to get going in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's Chennai in a similar situation like 2010

Chennai are currently languishing at the seventh spot on the Dream11 IPL points table, having won two and lost five out of the seven games they have played. The three-time Dream IPL champions have looked far from their best in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. In fact, Chennai, who are renowned to make comebacks from improbable situations, have given away games to the opposition which were theirs to win.

Chennai haven't had much to relish in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far. This is the second time that MS Dhoni's men have lost five of the first seven games in the league. The last time they did so was in 2010, the year when they went on to win their first IPL title. Chennai can very well take inspiration from the 2010 edition of the tournament when they were in a similar position but went on to make a grand comeback to clinch the coveted title.

So, here’s to cheer up #CSK fans before tonight’s game. Can 2020 be like 2010? Even Impossible says ‘I-M-Possible’ 🕺 @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/ZrrNNlmnUF — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 13, 2020

On Tuesday, Chennai have the opportunity to get back their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign on track in the Hyderabad vs Chennai live match. The Hyderabad vs Chennai live contest is set to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The action of Hyderabad vs Chennai live game will commence at 7:30 PM (IST).

The Hyderabad vs Chennai live fixture is an extremely crucial fixture for both the teams. Both sides are coming on the back of losses in their last games which is why a win in this game will be important for them. MS Dhoni and co. have a huge task in front of them in the form of David Warner's Hyderabad.

The last time these two teams met in the Dream11 IPL 2020 was on October 2 when it was the Orange Army who emerged victorious by seven runs. While MS Dhoni's side will look to get two points and move up in the Dream11 IPL points table, David Warner's men will look to replace Kolkata in the top four of the Dream11 IPL points table by beating Chennai.

