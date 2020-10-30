Dream11 IPL Points Table Update: Rajasthan Jump To 6th, Hyderabad Aim For 4th Spot

A day after Mumbai became the first team to qualify for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs, the race for the other three spots intensified further. On Friday, Steve Smith's Rajasthan ended Punjab's 5-match winning streak to register their 6th win in 13 matches.

In essence, Rajasthan's win also has made Mumbai's job of clinching the top spot far easier. Mumbai's qualification came, not at any of their matches, but rather after the Chennai vs Kolkata match on Thursday. This will be Mumbai's eight time in the playoffs in 13 editions of the league. It will also be their chance to win a record-extending 5th Dream11 IPL trophy. With 16 points on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table and 2 matches left to go, Mumbai are set to take on Delhi in a top of the table clash in Dubai on Saturday.

Chennai vs Kolkata result: Mumbai go into playoffs

MS Dhoni's Chennai team pulled off a miraculous last-ball win against Eoin Morgan's Kolkata side last night, for no real benefit for themselves, but with great consequences for the Mumbai outfit. With 8 points and 2 matches left, Chennai had nothing to gain from winning last night's match and are now still in last place with 10 points. Had Kolkata won last night, they would've overtaken Punjab to reclaim their No.4 spot, but with their defeat, no more than three teams can now match/overtake Mumbai's 16 points.

Mumbai won their previous game against Kohli and his Bangalore team, to break away from the 14 point glut and go to the top of the table with 16 points. They will face Delhi and Hyderabad next, and a win in just one of them will put them firmly in the top two. Kolkata made 172 last night courtesy of a brilliant 87 off 61 by Nitish Rana. Some excellent efforts by Ruturaj Gaikwad 72 off 53 and Ambati Rayudu 38 off 20 brought Chennai to the brink of victory. With 10 runs needed from the last over, Jadeja took on the pressure and hit Nagarkoti for two consecutive sixes off the last two balls, to win the match.

Delhi and Bangalore are next in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with 14 points each. Rajasthan's win also could mean that they are set to take on Kolkata in a virtual knockout match on Sunday in Dubai. However, Eoin Morgan's men would hope that Hyderabad lose to Bangalore on Saturday and Punjab lose to Chennai on Sunday as well.

Mumbai Dream11 IPL squad

Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anukul Roy, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Aditya Tare, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult.

