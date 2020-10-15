KL Rahul Mocks Bangalore's Fielding Woes In Front Of Virat Kohli Ahead Of Sharjah Clash

Bangalore and Punjab are all set to take on each other in Match 31 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Thursday, October 15 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, skipper of both sides, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were involved in a healthy banter on an Instagram live session arranged by sportswear manufacturer Puma India.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes amazes fans with first training session during Dream11 IPL 2020; watch video

Bangalore vs Punjab live: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul involve in healthy banter

In the first fixture between the two teams, Bangalore was beaten by a whopping 97 runs as Punjab skipper KL Rahul smashed a scintillating century. Bangalore captain Virat Kohli had an abysmal match as he dropped a couple of regulation catches of Punjab skipper KL Rahul, who was on his way to a ton. After Virat Kohli gave KL Rahul a second lifeline, the Karanataka-based cricketer made full use of the opportunity as he then took the Bangalore bowlers to the cleaners. KL Rahul collected 42 runs in just 9 balls to propel his side to a gigantic total of 206/3.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai team CEO gives huge update on Imran Tahir's future in tournament

Speaking about the same in the Instagram live session, KL Rahul said that it feels good to know that the only team they have beaten so far is Bangalore so they will come in the game with a bit more confidence. KL Rahul added that he has always enjoyed playing with and against Bangalore. In response, Virat Kohli told KL Rahul that their loss against Punjab was the worst loss for them this season which is why they will rectify their mistakes in the upcoming Bangalore vs Punjab live match.

KL Rahul was hopeful that some of the Bangalore fielders will end up dropping a couple of more catches. Virat Kohli responded saying that he is going to occupy all those crucial positions where he was dropped in the last game and warned him saying that he might well think twice before hitting there.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli both dismissed by new 'Yorker King' T Natarajan in Dream11 IPL 2020

Both the sides have had contrasting journeys in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far. Bangalore are placed on the third spot in the Dream11 points table with five wins and two losses. On the other hand, Punjab are sitting at the bottom in Dream11 points table with one win and six losses. The Bangalore vs Punjab live fixture is a crucial game for both the teams. Bangalore will like to continue with the winning momentum while Punjab will look to secure a win at any cost in the Bangalore vs Punjab live match as a loss here will almost end their chances of making it to the playoffs. The Bangalore vs Punjab live-action will kick-off at 7:30 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 star Krunal Pandya jumps in on 'How it started, how it's going' trend

SOURCE: KL RAHUL INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.