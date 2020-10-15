KL Rahul, Punjab Aim To Avoid Unwanted Dream11 IPL Record Ahead Of Bangalore Clash

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 31st match of the tournament as Bangalore will be taking on Punjab at the high-scoring Sharjah venue. The struggling Punjab unit is currently placed at the bottom of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table as they have managed to win just one game out of their seven matches so far. The KL Rahul-led side will be desperately looking for a win to stay in contention for the playoffs race.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table: Bangalore at No. 3, Punjab at the bottom

Also Read | KL Rahul Breaks Multiple Records During Sensational Century, Virat Kohli's Errors Assist Batsman

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab on the verge of an unwanted Dream11 IPL record

Through their upcoming game, Punjab will not only be looking to stay in contention for the playoffs race with a much-needed win, but will also be looking to avoid an embarrassing Dream11 IPL record. Back in 2008, Punjab was one of the original eight franchises that took part in the inaugural edition of the tournament. Since then, the franchise has registered 99 defeats across all Dream11 IPL seasons and are currently levelled with Delhi (also 99 defeats).

If the KL Rahul-led side lose their all-important game to Virat Kohli’s Bangalore, they will become the first team in Dream11 IPL history to register 100 defeats. However, if they managed to edge past their opponents on Thursday, the same threat will loom over Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi when they play their next game on Saturday, October 17 against Chennai.

Also Read | KL Rahul Comes Up With Sweet Response To Virat Kohli's Troll In Latest 'Coffee' Post

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Punjab live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Punjab live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, October 15. For Bangalore vs Punjab live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Bangalore vs Punjab live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Bangalore vs Punjab live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Bangalore vs Punjab live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | KL Rahul captain of Punjab squad for Dream11 IPL 2020 season

Punjab squad for Dream11 IPL 2020 season

KL Rahul (c), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Tanjinder Dhillon, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel, Sheldon Cottrell, Jagadeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Also Read | KL Rahul Mocks Bangalore's Fielding Woes In Front Of Virat Kohli Ahead Of Sharjah Clash

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.