IPL 2020: Rabada Says Team Looking At Areas Of Improvement As Every Game Is 'crucial'

On Saturday, South Africa-based Delhi speedster Kagiso Rabada said that from now onwards every game is crucial for the side. Currently, Rabada is the leading wicket-taker of this season with 19 wickets in nine games so far. Dhawan's century propelled Delhi to the top of the IPL table after they beat Chennai by five wickets in the 34th match in IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Rabada exuded confidence in Delhi's winning streak, however, added that every game will be crucial now. He further said that the team is now looking at the areas of improvement.

"This was a crucial game for us because we wanted to stay at the top of the log. I guess every single game for now on will be a crucial game. So, I guess when we get to the knockout stages, that's what we would want to make sure that we cross the line when the game is on the line. So, hopefully, we can keep going in this vein," Rabada said.

"Right now, it is just focusing on our next game and seeing how we can improve on the things we did not do so great in this game," he added.

Meanwhile, Rabada also achieved a personal milestone scalped 50 IPL wickets in his 27th game. In addition, he became the fastest to the elusive feat. Delhi will now lock horns with Punjab at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, October 20.

Delhi defeat Hyderabad; climb to the top of the table

Delhi's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan played the role of an aggressor for the side early on, with wickets tumbling from the other end. The swashbuckling batsman raced to his maiden century in the league's history, as he guided his team to victory. Delhi emerged victorious in the closely fought battle after Axar Patel took Ravindra Jadeja to cleaners in the final over of the match.

The match was evenly poised as Delhi required 16 runs off the last over. Fans were taken by surprise when Chennai captain MS Dhoni handed the ball to left-arm orthodox Ravindra Jadeja, despite the fact that two left-handers were positioned at the crease. It was anticipated that MS Dhoni will go with his entrusted Dwayne Bravo for the crucial over, considering his experience at bowling under similar circumstances.

The onus was on Axar Patel to take his side over the line against the spinner. MS Dhoni's ploy backfired as Patel smashed three towering sixes to seal the game for his side

