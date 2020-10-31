Dream11 IPL: Virat Kohli Set To Break Massive All-time Record Held By Shane Watson

Bangalore are all set to take on Hyderabad in the 52nd match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Saturday, October 31 at Sharjah. Interestingly, the upcoming match provides a unique opportunity for Bangalore skipper and IPL legend Virat Kohli to add another feather to his already illustrious cap. Ever since the Hyderabad franchise made its tournament debut back in 2013, the right-handed batsman has remained one of the most unswerving run-scorers against them.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Bangalore vs Hyderabad live

It's getting a tad interesting here at the Points Table. What are your predictions for the playoffs?#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/xcXTYIpWdg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 30, 2020

Virat Kohli 49 runs away from Shane Watson’s Dream11 IPL record against Hyderabad

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is currently the second leading run-scorer against Hyderabad across all IPL matches. In just 14 innings, the maverick cricketer has compiled 518 runs at an average of 43.16. Chennai opener Shane Watson remains the most successful IPL batsman against the Hyderabad franchise with his 566-run tally. Interestingly, both Kohli and Watson were once teammates when the latter represented the Bangalore franchise in 2016 and 2017 editions of the tournament.

A look into the Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL stats section

The Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL stats section is made up of some staggering numbers. While he is the second most decorated batsmen against Hyderabad, he remains the most successful batsman in IPL history. With 5,836 runs in 181 innings, he is currently the leading run-getter among all batsmen to have competed in the league since its inception. Out of his 5,836 overall tournament runs, Kohli has scored 424 runs in this season alone.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Hyderabad live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Hyderabad live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Saturday, October 31. For Bangalore vs Hyderabad live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Bangalore vs Hyderabad live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Bangalore vs Hyderabad live streaming will be available for fans on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Bangalore vs Hyderabad live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Fans in the USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Image source: IPLT20.com

