Dream11 IPL: Delhi Vs Mumbai Game Could See 3 Batsmen Cross 400-run Mark This Season

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 51st match of the tournament as Delhi take on table-toppers Mumbai in Dubai. Interestingly, the upcoming match provides a massive opportunity to three batsmen to scale the 400-run mark in the ongoing season. Punjab skipper KL Rahul (with 641 runs) continues to remain the leading Dream11 IPL 2020 run-scorer and he is followed by in-form Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan with 471 runs.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Delhi vs Mumbai live

It's getting a tad interesting here at the Points Table. What are your predictions for the playoffs?#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/xcXTYIpWdg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 30, 2020

Also Read | Devdutt Padikkal Creates Dream11 IPL History By Co-owning Massive Shreyas Iyer Record

Shreyas Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav on the verge of joining 400-run club for 2020

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer and Mumbai’s free-flowing batsmen Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav have each played 12 matches for their franchises so far this season. In 12 innings, Iyer has scored 389 runs at an average of 35.36 with two half-centuries. On the other hand, Mumbai’s South African import Quinton de Kock has aggregated 392 runs, also in 12 innings, at an average of 39.20 with four half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has racked up 362 runs in 11 innings and he was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ in Mumbai’s latest win (over Bangalore) on October 28. While Yadav is currently placed at No. 12 in the ongoing season’s leading run-scorers list, his teammate De Kock is placed at No. 9 and Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer is placed No. 10. As of now, seven batsmen have crossed the 400-run mark this season and the three aforementioned cricketers could join the exclusive club in the upcoming game.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Quinton De Kock Talks About His Role, Says ''look To Get Off To The Best Start"

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Mumbai live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi vs Mumbai live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 3:30 pm (IST) on Saturday, October 31. For Delhi vs Mumbai live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Delhi vs Mumbai live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Delhi vs Mumbai live streaming will be available for fans on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Delhi vs Mumbai live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Fans in the USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Trolled By Netizens For Sending Himself Below Marcus Stoinis Vs Hyderabad

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav Gets Strange Offer From Dream11 IPL 2020 Commentator After Super Season

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.com

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.