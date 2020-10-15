Virender Sehwag Amusingly Credits Himself For Shane Watson's Return To Form: Watch

Chennai defeated Hyderabad by 20 runs on Tuesday, October 13 in the 29th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. As has been the case throughout the season so far, ex-Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag once again gave his take on the recently-concluded game as part of his social media show Viru Ki Baithak. Through his most recent episode, the former Indian opening batsman hilariously took credit for Chennai batsman Shane Watson’s match-winning 42 against Hyderabad bowlers at the top of the order.

Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni and co. celebrate win over Hyderabad

That is Game, Set and Match!#CSK win by 20 runs to register their third win of #Dream11IPL 2020. pic.twitter.com/2lJM4MKEZj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2020

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Lauds MS Dhoni's Crucial Masterstroke Against Hyderabad; Watch Video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag praises himself for “Diesel Engine” Shane Watson

On Thursday, October 15, i.e. two days after Chennai’s commanding win over Hyderabad, Virender Sehwag took to his social media accounts to give his take on the upcoming Bangalore vs Punjab live game. The former Indian cricketer also took this opportunity to answer some of the fan queries on his show. One such fan asked Sehwag about a funny nickname he has given to Chennai batsman Shane Watson and whether the former Australian all-rounder knows about it or not. The hilarious nickname in contention given by Sehwag is “Diesel Engine Watson”.

Virender Sehwag confidently claimed that Shane Watson must be knowing about the nickname because of his return to form with the bat in the past few Dream11 IPL 2020 matches. The legendary Indian batsman added that the veteran Chennai cricketer was always a “Diesel Engine” and he just simply reminded him about it.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Urges MS Dhoni To Encourage Under-fire Kedar Jadhav & Not Drop Him: Watch

Virender Sehwag talks about “Diesel Engine” Shane Watson’s return to form, watch video

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Has Witty Suggestions For MS Dhoni, David Warner Ahead Of The Game: Watch

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Punjab live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Punjab live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, October 15. For Bangalore vs Punjab live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Bangalore vs Punjab live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Bangalore vs Punjab live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Bangalore vs Punjab live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Comically Trolls Dale Steyn, MS Dhoni's Chennai Again On His Show: Watch

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Virender Sehwag Instagram and IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.