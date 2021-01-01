Dream11 Super Smash T20 NK Vs WF Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020 season is all set to continue with Match No. 7 on Friday, January 1 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The upcoming match will see the Northern Knights (NK) take on the Wellington Firebirds (WF). The match is scheduled to commence at 11:40 AM IST. Here's a look at the NK vs WF live streaming details, how to watch NK vs WF live in India and where to catch NK vs WF live scores.

Also Read | Team India Delighted As Rohit Sharma Joins Squad; Shastri Quips, 'You're Looking Younger'

Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020: Tournament preview ahead of NK vs WF

The ongoing Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020 premiered on December 24 and will run until February 14. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament that forms a part of the New Zealand domestic season. 32 matches will be played between teams in a double round-robin format, which will be followed by a preliminary final and a final.

The upcoming game is only the second match for the Northern Knights this season. They are placed at the bottom of the points table as they lost their opening fixture to the Central Stags by 45 runs. On the other hand, the Wellington Firebirds are placed second on the table due to their unbeaten run so far in the tournament.

Out of the park! Glenn Phillips sending it out of Pukekura Park for @aucklandcricket's Aces in the Dream11 @SuperSmashNZ #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/PoyDoQSFwv — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 31, 2020

Also Read | Yograj Singh Opens Up On BCCI's Decision To Decline Yuvraj's Comeback To Domestic Grid

Dream11 Super Smash T20 live: NK vs WF live stream details

None of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 live matches is available for television audience in India. However, fans who wish to watch the NK vs WF live streaming, as well as the rest of the tournament, can do so on the multi-sports aggregator platform FanCode. For NK vs WF live scores and other updates, one can also visit the social media handles and websites of New Zealand Cricket.

Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020: Weather prediction for NK vs WF

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates that there is only a 10 per cent chance of rainfall during the match. The temperature is expected to hover between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius during the course of the match.

Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020: Pitch report for NK vs WF

The pitch is known for favouring batsmen as the average first-innings score at the venue has been 204 in the past five matches. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, as chasing teams have lost all of the last five matches here.

Also Read | 'Neil Wagner A Born Fighter': NZ Pacer's Lauded For Playing Pak Test With Fractured Toes

Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020: NK vs WF squads

Here is a look at the NK vs WF squads for the upcoming match.

NK vs WF: NK squad

Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich (c), Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, Brett Randell, Matthew Fisher and Frederick Walker.

NK vs WF: WF squad

Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett and Ian McPeake.

Also Read | Kane Williamson's Dominating 129 Vs Pakistan For 23rd Test Hundred: WATCH

Image source: Dream11 Super Smash Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.