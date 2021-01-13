Dream11 Super Smash T20 Volts Vs Firebirds Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Otago Volts will take on the Wellington Firebirds in Match 15 of the Dream11 Super Smash 2020-21. The OV vs WF match is scheduled to begin at 7:40 am IST (03:10 PM NZST) from University Oval, Dunedin on January 14, 2021. Here are the OV vs WF live streaming details, how to watch OV vs WF live in India, Dunedin weather forecast and the pitch report for the contest.

Dream11 Super Smash T20: OV vs WF preview

Defending champions Wellington Firebirds have had a perfect run at the Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020-21 season, winning each of their four matches at the tournament so far. The Firebirds are looking for their fourth title win at the tournament and will be confident in the knowledge that they have beaten the Volts four of the last five times they have met them.

The Volts, meanwhile, are in fourth place on the table, with 8 points. They have an equal 2 wins and 2 losses at the tournament so far and will be hoping to improve upon this as they reach the halfway mark of the series. They have not beaten the Firebirds since 2018, when they won by just 1 run. Their last match, against the Central Districts, ended in a tough 53-run defeat that the Volts will be hoping to forget.

Dream11 Super Smash T20 live in India: OV vs WF live streaming details

None of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 games will be televised in India. However, fans can access the OV vs WF live stream on the FanCode app and website. OV vs WF live scores and updates can be found on the website and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket. Match updates and OV vs WF live scores can also be found on the websites and social media handles of the participating teams.

Dream11 Super Smash T20: OV vs WF squads

Otago Volts: Anaru Kitchen, Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Nick Kelly, Michael Rippon, Dean Foxcroft, Nathan Smith, Michael Rae, Max Chu, Matthew Bacon, Mitch Renwick, Dale Phillips, Cam Hawkins, Jarrod McKay

Wellington Firebirds: Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell, Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Lauchie Johns, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett, Michael Snedden, Jakob Bhula, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher, Iain McPeake, Jimmy Neesham, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears

Dream11 Super Smash T20: OV vs WF pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at University Oval, Dunedin is expected, like a lot of Kiwi pitches, to provide some excellent support to the pacers, especially while the ball is still new. However, if the batsmen can hang on, the pitch has generally been a very high scoring one, with 1st innings scores going above 200 regularly. Accuweather predicts a clear day with no rain around 65% humidity at Dunedin for this game.

