Justin Langer Ridicules 'Steve Smith Cheating India' Claims, Blames IPL 2020 For Injuries

Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith has been under the scanner for resorting to what is widely being considered as a 'cheap' tactic in their quest to secure a win and take a 2-1 lead in the series at the SCG. On Day 5 of the third Test, Smith was caught on stump camera while scratching up Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's guard during the drinks break in the first session of play on Monday. The video of the same went viral on social media in no time.

Justin Langer terms 'Steve Smith cheating India' claims as 'ludicrous'

Fans, as well as, former cricketers were left fuming after Smith's antics. After the 'Steve Smith cheating India' incident was blown out of proportion, Australian captain Tim Paine and Smith himself came forward and issued a clarification over the matter. Now, Australian head coach Justin Langer has defended Smith and termed some of the reaction to 'Steve Smith cheating India' claims as ludicrous and also lauded the premier batsman for the way he has carried himself since returning to the side from the ban imposed on him for the Sandpapergate scandal.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Langer said that he just cannot believe some of the rubbish he reads. According to Langer, anyone who suggests for one millisecond that Smith was trying to do something untoward, they're way out of line. Defending Smith's actions, Langer stated that the SCG wicket was flat just like concrete that you need 15-inch spikes to make an indent on the crease and added that the 31-year old went nowhere near the crease.

Langer further said that the reaction that the incident received was 'rubbish'. The Australian head coach went on to heap praise on Smith saying that in the last couple of years since he's been back, he's been exemplary on and off the field. Langer reiterated that Smith was abused to the limit in England but he just kept avoiding those with smiles and let his bat do the talking.

Justin Langer blames Dream11 IPL 2020 for injuries during ongoing tour

Both Indian and Australia teams have been marred with numerous injuries in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Several players have been injured during the course of the tour which have debilitated both the squads. India travelled to Australia without their batting mainstay Rohit Sharma (for the first two Tests) and Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (out for the whole tour) after they picked up injuries during the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Since then, India have lost Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja who injured themselves while batting, as well as Umesh Yadav (calf strain) and KL Rahul (injured at training), while R Ashwin, Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal have also sustained injuries. As far as Australia are concerned, the hosts were without David Warner and Marcus Stoinis for the most part of the limited series while the former was also unavailable for the first two Tests. Will Pucovski also missed the first two Tests, making Australia open with Matthew Wade.

Speaking about the growing injury concerns for both the sides, Langer pinned all the blame on the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Australian reckoned that the Dream11 IPL 2020 probably wasn't timed well by the BCCI, considering the enormity of India's tour to Australia. Langer clarified that he loves the IPL where players from all over the world including their own go and develop their white-ball cricket. However, he indirectly urged the BCCI to look into the scheduling part of the lucrative T20 competition so that workload management is less complex.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 live streaming details

Meanwhile, the series is still poised at 1-1 with the fourth and final Test to be played from January 15-19. For India vs Australia 4th Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) on Friday, January 15. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

