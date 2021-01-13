Kumar Sangakkara Hints At THIS Format To Be Cricket's Claim To Fame In The Olympic Games

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara recently became the latest advocator for cricket’s inclusion into the Olympics. Interestingly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also discussed about the same during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) back in December 2020. Sangakkara believes that while it is about time cricket is included in the Olympics, the ‘T10 format has a great potential’ to do it.

Also Read | BCCI Hints At Cricket's Return To Olympics In Los Angeles After 128 Years

Kumar Sangakkara bats for cricket in Olympics ahead of Abu Dhabi T10 and IPL 2021

Kumar Sangakkara is scheduled to mentor Team Abu Dhabi in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this month. During a media interaction, the legendary batsman said that the T20 format has already had a big push to be included in the Olympics. Sangakkara, the MCC President, believes that a “more condensed version” like T10 is likely to work for audiences in this case.

Kumar Sangakkara said that T10 has a “great potential” to push cricket into Olympic Games, especially after the advent of Major League Cricket USA. According to him, the T10 format has already worked among audiences in UAE with Abu Dhabi T10 tournament and it will also take the game to the US markets.

Also Read | Kolkata IPL Team Purchases Significant Stake In USA's T20 Tournament Major League Cricket

Major League Cricket USA

Before cricket can make its way into the Olympics, it will enter the American market in the form of Major League Cricket USA. It was recently announced by USA Cricket in association with American Cricket Enterprises. Moreover, the ambitious project also received an IPL injection in the form of Kolkata franchise. The Kolkata IPL team owners announced that they will be investing in the T20 tournament. On December 1 last year, Venky Mysore took to Twitter and confirmed about their partnership.

Delighted to announce the new partnership between Knight Riders’ & American Cricket Enterprises in Major League Cricket in the US! Looking forward to showcasing T20 cricket in America! @USACricket @KKRiders @TKRiders pic.twitter.com/6vsGp8yWWq — Venky Mysore (@VenkyMysore) December 1, 2020

Also Read | India vs Australia 3rd Test: Justin Langer Ridicules 'Steve Smith Cheating India' Claims, Blames IPL 2020 For Injuries

IPL 2021 updates

While several cricketing legends like Kumar Sangakkara and even Eoin Morgan and Chris Gayle have championed T10 to be the ideal cricket’s vehicle for Olympics, the T20 format continues to gain traction and popularity each year with popular leagues like IPL.

The Indian T20 tournament will now move ahead with the upcoming IPL 2021 season. While yet to be officially confirmed, it is scheduled to launch sometime in April, i.e. right after India’s home series against England.

Also Read | India vs Australia 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant Rattles Aussies? Steve Smith ANGERS Indian Fans, Accused Of Cheating: WATCH

Image source: AP

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.