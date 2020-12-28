Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 OS W Vs CM W Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

The Otago Sparks Women and the Canterbury Magicians Women will meet in the fourth match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 on Tuesday, December 29. The match will be played at Molyneux Park, Alexandra from 5:00 AM IST. Here is a look at the OS W vs CM W live stream information, OS W vs CM W squads, OS W vs CM W live scores, and how to watch OS W vs CM W live in India.

Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20: OS W vs CM W preview

The competition, being the premier domestic T20 competition of New Zealand, is of utmost importance for the participating teams. Out of the two teams, the Otago Sparks have started their Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 campaign on a losing note. After facing a 37-run loss against the Auckland Hearts, they will be keen to bounce back and get off the mark on the points table.

The Hearts open their Dream11 Super Smash account with a 39-run win over the Sparks. Can the Auckland Aces follow suit this afternoon? First ball at 4pm.



Hearts 156/3 (Peterson 68)

Sparks 117 (Inglis 62, Kelly 3/24)



CARD | https://t.co/SIUf7cldZ0#CricketNation pic.twitter.com/d4ybGUeSej — Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) December 28, 2020

As for the Canterbury Magicians, it will be the first game for them in the competition. With two crucial points at stake, the Magicians will be eying to put up a strong show in their opening encounter. An enthralling contest is on the cards for the fans as both the participating sides look to claim the winning points.

OS W vs CM W squads

Otago Sparks: Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Bhagya Herath, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Suzie Bates, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Eden Carson, Megan Meltzer, Saffron Wilson, Sophie Gray, Olivia Gain, and Molly Loe.

Canterbury Magicians: Sarah Asmussen, Missy Banks, Natalie Cox, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Frances Macka, Jess Simmons, Gabby Sullivan, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jacinta Savage, Emma Kench, Georgia Edge, Kate Sims, Kirsty Nation, and Kristy Havill.

Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20: Pitch report

The pitch at Alexandra is a balanced one but will provide assistance to the batters. The bowlers will have a tough time containing runs, and a high scoring encounter is expected. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bat first and post an imposing total upfront.

Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20: Weather report

As per AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the fixture. However, fortunately for the fans and the teams, rain is likely to stay away from the contest. The temperatures during the match are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20: OS W vs CM W prediction

Based on our OS W vs CM W prediction, CM W are expected to trump their opponents in the upcoming fixture.

OS W vs CM W live stream: Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 live in India

The live matches of the tournament will not be telecasted in India. However, the multi-sports aggregator platform, FanCode, has come on board as an exclusive streaming partner for the competition in the country. Cricket fans can tune in to the platform to catch OS W vs CM W live in India. Moreover, one can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament for the OS W vs CM W live scores.

Image source: Otago Cricket Twitter

