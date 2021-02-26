'Dreamt Of Playing Under Kohli': Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Getting Maiden India Call-up

Opening up on his selection for India's T20 series against England, Mumbai Indians' star batsman Suryakumar Yadav remarked that he is looking forward to playing with skipper Virat Kohli. Yadav, who received his maiden India call-up, added that he is yearning to play alongside the Indian skipper and learn from him to become a better player. The Mumbai-born batsman also credited MI skipper Rohit Sharma and said that his presence had helped him a lot.

In an interview with BCCI, Yadav revealed that he has heard a lot about Virat Kohli from Hardik Pandya in the MI dressing room. He added that he is also looking forward to spending some quality time with the team and soaking in the atmosphere once he reaches Ahmedabad.

"I have played against him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the way he reflects his energy on the field even after achieving so much for India is remarkable. I have seen him on the field keeping himself charged all the time. His want-to-win attitude is something to learn," Suryakumar Yadav said.

READ | Tewatia & Ishan Kishan Earn Maiden India Call Up As BCCI Announces Squad For T20s Vs Eng

Remembering his Ranji Trophy debut alongside Rohit Sharma, Yadav recollected what the swashbuckling opener had told him when he went out to bat. "It is amazing to see that his (Rohit's) approach towards the game or his batting or his advice to the young crop have still not changed. Even today, he tells me the same thing. His presence has really helped me a lot. Having played under Rohit, I have learnt many things about him and his game, how he keeps things very simple and his astute understanding of the game.” Yadav said.

The Mumbai Indian batsman who played an instrumental role in the franchise lifting the IPL 2020 trophy also went back in time to touch upon his struggling days and the disappointment he faced when he was snubbed. "My father who has been a great motivating factor for me in life used to tell me, “You just have to work hard and if it is not coming your way, you have to work even more and put that extra yard to be a little different.” I am glad I have found a door right now, and it is time I grab it with both hands," Yadav concluded.

READ | Vinay Kumar Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket; Thanks BCCI, Ex-teammates

Indian announces T20 squad

Last week, the BCCI announced a power-packed 19-men squad led by skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma for the upcoming T20 series against England. Following a string of snubs, Suryakumar Yadav finally earned his maiden India call-up after his stellar season with the Mumbai Indians in 2020. After being ruled out of the Australia tour due to injury, IPL 2020 star Varun Chakravarthy has earned his maiden call-up for the national team. The BCCI has also called up Rahul Tewatia, who left his mark on IPL 2020, with some stellar show of power-hitting as he represented the Rajasthan Royals.

READ | Yusuf Pathan Bids Adieu To Cricket After Winning Two World Cups, Thanks BCCI & BCA

The pace batter comprises Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur. Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Varun Chakravarthy will be heading the spin department. Meanwhile, the dream run for T Natarajan continues as the Tamil nadu speedster has also been included in the squad after an impressive series against Australia.

India-England T20 series

After having locked horns in the Tests which are currently underway, India and England will square off in the shortest format of the game. The 5-match T20 series assumes great significance with the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year in India. The T20 series will begin on March 12 and subsequent matches will be played with a gap of two days. All five matches will be played at the grand Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. While there is no official announcement yet, crowds are expected to be allowed in the Motera for the matches as they have been allowed for the two Tests there. England is yet to announce its squad for the T20 series.

READ | Pietersen Wants England To Admit Their Batting Was Dreadful, Cites Rohit Sharma's Example

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.