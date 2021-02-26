Yusuf Pathan Bids Adieu To Cricket After Winning Two World Cups, Thanks BCCI & BCA

Explosive India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan hung up his boots on Friday as he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The World Cup-winning all-rounder took to Twitter to make the announcement and shared a heartfelt note cherishing his 13-year-long career. Pathan represented India in 57 ODIs and 22 T20s and was also a part of the Men in Blue squad which won the inaugural T20 World Cup and the ICC World Cup in 2011.

"There is no World Cup or IPL final today but it is equally important. The time has come today for me to put a full stop to this innings of my life. I officially announce retirement from all forms of the game. I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. I am sure you will continue to encourage me in future as well," Pathan wrote on Twitter.

'I thank Gautam Gambhir..'

The Indian all-rounder is known for his blitzkrieg with the bat also highlighted the best moments of his career and thanked his former captains for believing in him. "I thank Gautam Gambhir with whom, at KKR, we won the IPL trophy twice. I would also like to thank my brother and backbone Irfan Pathan who was always there for me during the highs and lows of my career. Last but not the least, I would like to thank the BCCI and BCA for giving me the opportunity to play for my country and state," he added.

I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement pic.twitter.com/usOzxer9CE — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 26, 2021

Yusuf Pathan's career

Yusuf Pathan had made his India debut at the highest stage as he was included in the squad for the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa. Following an impressive show in the IPL 2008, he was picked for the Asia Cup for a brief stint and then returned to the squad for an ODI series against England. Yusuf had made his One Day International debut for India against Pakistan in Dhaka on 10 June 2008. He became a regular feature of the national One Day International team but never made it to the TEst team. In his 57 ODIs for India, Pathan has scored 810 runs with 2 centuries to his name and picked 33 wickets.

In the IPL, Pathan played for the Rajasthan Royals first and was then roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011. With the KKR, Pathan won two IPL seasons before he was released in 2017. In 2018, the Sunriser Hyderabad picked the Baroda-born all-rounder and was released before the 2020 auction where he found no buyers.

India’s 2007 @T20WorldCup and 2011 @cricketworldcup winner Yusuf Pathan announces his retirement from all forms of cricket. pic.twitter.com/pxYgU13hrP — ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2021

