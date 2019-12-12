"Dressing Room Feels Empty Without You," Says KL Rahul To Hardik Pandya As Besties Reunite

Man of the match of the third T20 against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, KL Rahul reunited with his best friend Hardik Pandya on the field after a long time on Wednesday. Rahul, who played a blistering knock of 91 to help the team post a mammoth total of 240 against the Indies, met with Pandya after the match and shared a few giggles as Pandya appeared to interview him after his stunning knock.

While speaking to Hardik, Rahul said that he enjoys batting with Rohit Sharma as the Vice-Captain makes things a lot easier for him. He also said that he had never seen Virat Kohli bat with such aggression as the skipper went all guns blazing the moment he stepped in to bat.

Furthermore, the opener added, "We are waiting for you to come back and play. The dressing room feels empty without you." Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya has been out of the game for a while now since the T20I series against South Africa in September after he had suffered a lower back injury and is expecting to make a comeback before the New Zealand series or mid-way

Two besties, one frame

'Going in and out, never easy'

India opener KL Rahul, who played a blistering inning of 91 runs, said that he wants to win games for the country and enjoy batting in the middle. The Indian team rattled the visitors by 67 runs in the third T20I to win the series 2-1. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rahul stated that he wants to win matches for the ream along with enjoying his batting in the middle. "Going in and out of the team is never easy for any player. You take a little bit of time to get used to international pressure and there is no opposition where you can walk in and score runs. My process is me being out in the middle and trying to do what I do best. Staying in that rhythm is important for me and I got that opportunity to play first-class cricket and gain some confidence," Rahul said.

