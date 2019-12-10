Hardik Pandya Reveals His Comeback Plans And Also Talks About His Biggest Aim

Hardik Pandya has been out of action ever since the T20I series against South Africa in September after he had suffered a lower back injury. He had undergone a successful surgery in London and was seen posing on his hospital bed wearing a premium and expensive watch which surprised his fans. As expected, Pandya has not been selected for the ongoing limited-overs series against West Indies. In fact, it was reported that the all-rounder would only be back in action during the IPL 2020. However, the youngster has revealed his comeback plans recently.

Hardik Pandya reveals his comeback plans

While speaking to a news agency, Hardik Pandya revealed when he was going to be back in action. He said that he is expecting to make a comeback before the New Zealand series or mid-way. He then made it clear that his plan is to play some international games, IPL and then the World T20. The Mumbai Indians superstar then went on to say that it is not easy to make a comeback even though it might sound cool because one needs motivation in order to make it happen. He then added that at the same time it was also important to make sure that one did not go down the wrong path. The 26-year-old then made a big statement that physically he can always come back but it is important to stay healthy mentally.

Pandya about the players who inspired him

Hardik Pandya then mentioned about the players who had inspired him to make a strong comeback. Pandya credited his Indian as well as Mumbai Indians team-mate Jasprit Bumrah who had made a comeback after having knee surgery to become what he is right now. At the same time, he also said that he had seen Australian pacer Pat Cummins who is the top-ranked bowler in ICC Test rankings make a comeback from injury being stronger than before. Pandya then revealed that his biggest aim was to win next year's ICC World T20 and help the team get the trophy. The Mumbai cricketer had played a valiant knock in the ICC Champions Trophy final where India lost to arch-rivals Pakistan. He was also a part of the World Cup 2019 squad where the Men In Blue had finished as the semi-finalists.

