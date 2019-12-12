Never Easy For Batsmen To Make A Comeback, Says KL Rahul After His Blistering Knock

India opener KL Rahul, who played a blistering inning of 91 runs, said that he wants to win games for the country and enjoy batting in the middle. The Indian team rattled the visitors by 67 runs in the third T20I to win the series 2-1. Posting a humongous total of 240, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli all registered half-centuries. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rahul stated that he wants to win matches for the ream along with enjoying his batting in the middle.

"I'm not at that stage where I worry about whether I find myself playing in the next tournament. I want to win games for my team and be out there in the middle and enjoy my batting," Rahul told reporters in the post-match conference.

The Karnataka lad added that he loves batting at the Wankhede Stadium as the pitch offers bounce and pace which makes it easy for batsmen to score runs at a fast pace. His innings was studded with four sixes and nine four's.

"We are looking to work on our first innings if whenever we have to bat and start the innings. It is good learning for us in each game we play. We get the opportunity to bat first, we learn something new. Today was a good confidence booster for all of us. We did a lot of things right and hopefully, we continue to do that more often," Rahul said.

K L Rahul has been in an out the team in recent times said that it is never easy for batsmen to make a come back in the game as there is pressure in every game.

"Going in and out of the team is never easy for any player. You take a little bit of time to get used to international pressure and there is no opposition where you can walk in and score runs. My process is me being out in the middle and trying to do what I do best. Staying in that rhythm is important for me and I got that opportunity to play first-class cricket and gain some confidence," Rahul said.

KL Rahul, Kohli, and Rohit fire half centuries

India's opener, KL Rahul put on a stunning display of sellar batting at home, as the Karnataka-lad notched up a brilliant knock of 91 runs in the final T20 against West Indies at Wankhede. Rahul scored 91 off just 54 balls, laced with 4 sixes and 9 fours. The opener was well-supported by the local-lad, Rohit Sharma who scored a brilliant 71 runs off just 34 balls getting India off to a fiery start. Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli also came out all guns blazing as he hammered West Indies all round the park to breach the half-century mark in just 21 deliveries at a strike rate of around 243. India set up a target of 241 for West Indies to chase in the final T20. Rahul was adjourned player of the match for his 91-run innings off 56 balls

