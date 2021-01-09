Jasprit Bumrah And Mohammed Siraj Racially Abused, Indian Fans FUME At Australian Culture

Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj reportedly faced racial abuse during the ongoing India vs Australia 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. According to reports, the Indian team management has lodged an official complaint with match referee David Boon regarding the incident.

ALSO READ | IPL Star Mohammad Nabi's 71* Ends Renegades' 7-match Losing Streak In BBL 2020-21: WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj subjected to racial abuse at SCG: Reports

Both Bumrah and Siraj allegedly faced abuse on Day 2 and 3 of the customary New Year's Test. After the end of the third day's play, there were dramatic scenes outside the Indian dressing room where ICC officials, stadium security officers were engaged in a long conversation with the two cricketers and members of the team management. Siraj, in particular, who was fielding at fine leg was abused by a member of the crowd at the Randwick end of the ground on Day 3 after which Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin spoke to umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson and informed them about the incident.

Reports state that after play concluded on Day 3, umpires, security officials and Indian players were seen engaged in a discussion for around five minutes. Indian players also hung around in the dressing room while the team's security officials were involved a chat with stadium's security officers, as well as, ICC security official.

Twitter was abuzz after the Siraj-Bumrah racial abuse news went viral. Several reactions poured in as fans slammed the Australian crowd, racism culture in the country and the security measures at the SCG. Here's how people reacted to the Siraj-Bumrah racial abuse incident.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith Equals BIG All-time Cricket Record With SCG Hundred Against India

The Aussie at crowd at SCG today kept on using abusive language for Rishabh Pant when he was hurt in the arm.

Siraj was near the boundary and the Aussie crow again and again kept on teasing him.

These Aussies will never go beyond their racists comments.#INDvAUS #bumrah — Swadesi (@thewanderborn) January 9, 2021

Yes, how has racism progresed in Australia in the specific time period of 2007 to 2021? What are the measures Australian society is taking to preserve Racism in their culture? #bumrah #AUSvIND https://t.co/y2Lry76MT7 — ࿗ हर्ष श्रीवास्तव ࿗ (@HarshOutlook) January 9, 2021

@imVkohli you showed a brilliant gesture and encouraged fans to cheer for a CHEATER! Now your own teammates(a person who lost his father and didn't run away like you to last time see him)faced RACIAL ABUSE from a bunch of ASSHOLES!Still no aussie had a say!#bumrah #Ashwin #siraj — Indian (@Indian65293929) January 9, 2021

Whosoever has racially abused #bumrah and #siraj( our heroes) should be barred for lifetime! That son of a bitch and ballless person can talk shit about his own 2 cheaters! And why both of them!LEARN HOW TO TREAT YOUR ABORIGINES COMMUNITY FIRST! @BCCI kick their ass!#AUSvsIND — Indian (@Indian65293929) January 9, 2021

This is not the first time that controversy about racial abuse has erupted during the series between India and Australia. In 2008/09 during the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, allegations of racial abuse were made by Andrew Symonds against Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh who accused the off-spinner of referring to him as a ‘Monkey’. The infamous incident was later named 'Monkeygate Scandal'.

IND vs AUS Day 3 highlights

India started their innings with an overnight score of 96/2 on Day 3 but were bundled out for 244 in the first innings of the India vs Australia 3rd Test at the SCG. The visitors only have themselves to blame for the downfall because out of their eight batsmen who lost their wickets on Day 3, three batsmen were run out which is considered as the worst form of dismissal, especially in Test cricket.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin Lauded For Dismissing 'bunny' David Warner 10 Times In Test Cricket: WATCH

Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were the three Indian batsmen whose error in judgement cost them their wicket. Notably, this was the first time in India's 189-year Test history that three Indian batsmen were run out for ten or less runs in an innings. While Hanuma Vihari and Jasprit Bumrah got out for 4 and 0 respectively, Ashwin was dismissed for 10.

Meanwhile, after getting dismissed for 244 and conceding a 94-run lead, India made a bright start to their second innings by sending both Australian openers back in the hut. While Will Pucovski's was caught behind off Mohammed Siraj's bowling for 10, David Warner was trapped in front of the wicket by Ashwin for 13. However, Australia's batting mainstays Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith steadied the ship by playing some cautious cricket and subsequently put them in a commanding position.

At Stumps on Day 2, Australia reached 103/2 with Labuschagne batting on 47 and Smith unbeaten on 29. The visitors now have a mammoth task in front of them to dismiss both Labuschagne and Smith quickly on Day 4 because if they fail to do so, the hosts will run away with the game.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh makes fans nostalgic with comical gully cricket meme on social media

SOURCE: BCCI & ICC TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.