ECB Vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

ECB Blues will take on Fujairah in the upcoming match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The ECB vs FUJ match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The ECB vs FUJ live match is scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM IST on Thursday, December 17. Here, we take a look at ECB vs FUJ Dream11 team, ECB vs FUJ match prediction and ECB vs FUJ playing 11.

ECB vs FUJ live: ECB vs FUJ Dream11 prediction and preview

This match is a clash between two teams which occupy the top two spots on the points table. FUJ and ECB are both tied on 10 points, but are separated by net run rate due to which ECB are currently at the top spot while FUJ has slipped to the second spot on the points table.

When these teams clashed earlier in the tournament, it was Fujairah who came out victorious by 6 wickets. Fujairah will be holding a psychological advantage over their opponent and will look to beat them the second time in the tournament. ECB, on the other hand, will not only look to avoid second defeat to the same opponent. A win is definitely on their mind with a chance to hold onto top spot . Fans are in for an exciting contest when these two teams face other.

ECB vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: Probable ECB vs FUJ playing 11

ECB Playing 11: Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Basil Hameed (c), Fahad Nawaz, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma.

FUJ Playing 11: Ahmed Raza (c), Rohan Mustafa, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Luqman Hazrat, Aayan Khan, Sandeep Singh (wk), Muhammad Naeem, Lovepreet Singh



ECB vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: ECB vs FUJ top picks

Vriitya Aravind

Basil Hameed

Rohan Mustafa

Aryan Lakra

ECB vs FUJ match prediction: ECB vs FUJ Dream11 team

ECB vs FUJ live: ECB vs FUJ match prediction

As per our ECB vs FUJ Dream11 prediction, FUJ should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The ECB vs FUJ Dream11 prediction, top picks and ECB vs FUJ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ECB vs FUJ match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode



