Emirates D20 League ECB Vs FUJ Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Emirates Cricket Board Blues (ECB) will lock horns with Fujairah in the upcoming match of the Emirates D20 League on Thursday, December 17. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the ECB vs FUJ live streaming, Emirates Blues vs Fujairah live scores and how to watch Emirates D20 live in India.
This match promises to be an exciting contest between the top two teams of the competition. ECB recently toppled Fujairah from the No. 1 spot and will look to hold onto that position by beating them in the upcoming match. When these two teams faced each other a couple of days back, FUJ beat ECB comfortably by 6 wickets.
They will be looking to beat them yet again and do the double over their opponents. ECB on other hand will look to avoid defeat and even the score by winning the upcoming contest. With a chance to pick up two full points, expect both teams to entertain fans by putting up an amazing display.
The strip at Dubai is a balanced one with bowlers and batsmen both getting help from the surface. While the batsmen have managed to put runs on board, the bowlers have been equally fighting back and have been able to dominate the batsmen The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big score to give their bowlers a chance to defend it.
According to AccuWeather, an uninterrupted game of cricket is on the cards. There will likely be some cloud cover during the match, however, the chance of rain coming down is less throughout the fixture. The humidity forecast reads 33% with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius.
ECB Squad: Zahoor Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Alishan Sharafu, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Vriitya Aravind, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Adhitya Shetty, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Waheed Ahmad
FUJ Squad: Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Akif Raja, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Luqman Hazrat, Lovepreet Singh, Hamdan Tahir, Maroof Merchant, Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Farooq, Sabir Rao, Aayan Khan, Muhammad Umar Arshad, Muhammed Naeem
The Emirates D20 League will not be telecasted live in India. However, fans who wish to watch the ECB vs FUJ live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. For Emirates Blues vs Fujairah live scores, one can visit the social media pages of UAE Cricket.
