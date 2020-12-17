Ravi Shastri Memes Trend On Twitter After Prithvi Shaw Gets Picked Over In-form KL Rahul

Prithvi Shaw's poor run of form continued during India vs Australia 1st Test as he was dismissed for a silver duck on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Indian captain Virat Kohli decided to bat first after winning the toss. The Men in Blue decided to go with the opening combination of Mayank Agarwal and Shaw which came as a surprise considering the latter's dismal performances in recent times.

India vs Australia live: Twitterati troll Ravi Shastri for picking Prithvi Shaw over KL Rahul

Coming back to the dismissal, Australian speedster Mitchell Starc exploited Shaw's weakness by bowling an inswinging good length ball which took an inside edge of Shaw's willow and made a mess of his stumps. Here's a look at the Prithvi Shaw dismissal.

Twitter was abuzz after Shaw's wicket in India vs Australia 1st Test. Several reactions poured in as fans slammed Shaw for continuing to disappoint after being provided with chances galore. A lot of fans expressed amazement over team management and head coach Ravi Shastri's decision to play Shaw ahead of in-form batsmen like KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. Several reactions poured in as fans ran a meme riot and trolled Shastri for his bizarre selection. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Kl Rahul who is Ready to play 1st test.

Ravi shastri going to decide playing xi#PrithviShaw #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/qjZUdq7Tx3 — Satya (@satya_speaking) December 17, 2020

Why not inform kl Rahul why @PrithviShaw is bcoz of Mumbai? @RaviShastriOfc https://t.co/TWGSxwKcz2 — Srinivasa Reddy (@Srinivasa07) December 17, 2020

Kl Rahul sld be given chance in tests as well as an opener. He has d technique, temperament and form as well @BCCI @RaviShastriOfc — Jeetesh (@jgupta2007) December 17, 2020

Whats happening in team selection. Prithvi shaw doesent deserve a place in test team against KL Rahul or for that matter even shikhar dhawan. Is it because he represents Mumbai he is being given preference over more established and accomplished openers. — T Vaidyanathan (@TVaidyanathan) December 17, 2020

Mitchell Starc dismissed Sachin,#Sehwag & Lara on the 2nd ball of the match 🔥🔥🔥 Legend#RaviShastri sees Sachin, Sehwag & Lara in Prithvi Shaw #PrithviShaw#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4T9qk7Djcm — Rajeev Rajput (@TheRoyalRaajput) December 17, 2020

no doubt on @imVkohli passion, integrity & hardwork but repeating the team selection mistakes by guts all the time over logic is just gamble, may pay 1/100 time but that's not the correct way to play #Shaw I do think #Kohli needs a coach & not #RaviShastri @BCCI @SGanguly99 — Being Buddha (@amitsinha69) December 17, 2020

Meanwhile, India lost both their openers Shaw (0) and Mayank Agarwal (17) early on in the innings. Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli are currently at the crease batting on 28 and 16 respectively. Both batsmen are playing sensibly without attempting any rash shot. The visitors will hope for the duo to continue and create a big partnership to gain the upper hand on the first day of the Test. At the time of publishing this article, India reached 71/2 after 38.3 overs.

India vs Australia 1st Test live streaming details

For India vs Australia 1st Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 9:30 AM (IST) on Thursday, December 16. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

